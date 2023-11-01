Luke Macfarlane gets racy, Paul Mescal’s thicc thighs & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Instagram, @mediaphysiques (left) | Instagram, @ten_Minute_younger (center) | ‘Rustin,’ Netflix (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Nuovo Olimpo — Nov. 1 (Netflix): In Italy, romance sparks between two gay theatergoers in the 1970s. After unforeseen events tear them apart, they have an emotional reunion 30 years later.

Nyad — Nov. 3 (Netflix): Annette Bening stars in this biopic of Diana Nyad, the lesbian woman who, at 64, made history when she swam from Cuba to Florida.

The Persian Version — Nov. 3 (Theaters Nationwide): In this Sundance award-winner, a queer Iranian-American woman has to cope with her massive family and her mother's secret past.

Rustin — Nov. 3 (Select Theaters): Colman Domingo stars in this biopic of gay activist Bayard Rustin, one of the organizers of the history-making March On Washington in 1963.

Culture Catch-Up

HE WEARS SHORT SHORTS: Star of this December’s gay romance All Of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal is no stranger to a 5″ inseam. Recently, he was spotted strutting through town in a casual ensemble, and the resulting photo sent the internet into overdrive. Who else can make corded headphones look this hot? [Read all about it on Queerty]

BEST FOOT FOWARD: It turns out the standout scene in Fellow Travelers‘ premiere—where Jonathan Bailey worships Matt Bomer‘s foot—was nearly derailed by an on-set injury. [Variety]

Jonathan Bailey putting Matt Bomer’s entire foot in his mouth in Fellow Travelers??? this show is HORNY pic.twitter.com/E81kvxKmPb — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 28, 2023

DADDY’S BACK: OUTtv’s ridiculous and surprisingly fun reality dating series For The Love Of DILFs is officially returning for a season 2 in 2024. And if you’re looking for a daddy of your own, they’re currently casting for season 3! [YouTube]

GOTTA LOVETT: Broadway’s revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd keeps on cookin’ with some hot new stars: Younger‘s Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett, Les Misérables‘ Aaron Tveit as the Demon Barber of Fleet Street himself, and Tveit’s massive pecs as the meat pies (presumably!). [Broadway Direct]

TRICKS & TREATS: The stars are just like us: Investing way too much time and effort into a gaggy Halloween costume. But honestly? The results are glorious, from Benny Drama’s slutty Starbucks mermaid, to indie rockers Lucy Daucus & Julien Baker’s ode to Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande that has to be seen to be believed. [Read all about it on INTO]

TRUE CRIME: One of the most chilling and riveting watches of the year is HBO’s docuseries Last Call, reexamining the case of a serial killer who stalked NYC’s gay bars in the early ’90s. The series’ Executive Producer discusses how they told a true crime story that does right by the community. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

MARATHON MAN: Bros star and recent daddy Luke Macfarlane is preparing for the New York City Marathon this weekend, and has set up a fundraiser revealing the touching reason he’s running this year. [Beyond Type 1]

GAY *SS COMEDY: Also kicking off this weekend in NYC is the New York Comedy Festival and, as far as we’re concerned, the can’t-miss event is Eric Williams’ “That’s A Gay *ss Live Show” on November 3, inspired by his hilarious That’s A Gay *ss Podcast, featuring special guests Bowen Yang, Chris Murphy, Straightio Lab‘s George Civeris & Sam Taggart, and former Broadway Elphaba Jessica Vosk. [Chelsea Music Hall]

IMPOLITE SOCIETY: Put on your biggest, most ridiculous hat because The Gilded Age has returned, Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey follow-up about the shady haves and have-mores of late 19th Century New York. These tweets prove why this show is “for the gays.” [Read all about it on Queerty]

TUCK THE HALLS: Christmas comes early for drag fans as Drag Race Season 12 sisters Jackie Cox and Jan announce a joint holiday tour, Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam! Meanwhile, crowned All Star Trinity The Tuck has a very Tim Burton-esque album Trinity Ruins Christmas which comes complete with an illustrated book and ornament! [Shopify]

WHO CARES?!: HBO just announced it’ll debut the new comedy special from rising queer star Leo Reich called Literally Who Cares?!. And to that we say: We do! [Warner Bros. Discovery]

SIN BIN: The Rugby World Cup may have ended, but this viral video of pro South African players still lingers in our thirsty imaginations, reminding us that rugby really might be the horniest, gayest sport. [Read all about it on INTO]

LAVENDER COUNTRY: Rebels in lavender cowboy hats existed long before Orville Peck and Lil Nas X were on the scene—check out this thoughtful corral of the country music genre’s very gay history. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

STOCKING STUFFER: It’s going to be hard to get on the nice list this year when Brandon Flynn has us feeling so naughty. The 13 Reasons Why heartthrob once again teamed with Calvin Klein for their new seasonal collection and, well… he can slide down our chimney and eat our cookies any day.

The Final Hump

It’s tiiiiiiiiime! Last night, at the stroke of midnight, Mariah Carey said, “Halloween? I don’t know her!,” and ushered in her most profitable wonderful time of the year. It’s become an annual tradition for the elusive chanteuse to drop a brief social video to kick off “All I Want For Christmas Is You” season, and the budget clearly keeps growing, depicting some masked monsters thawing off Carey from deep within an icy vault before launching into a family-friendly dance break. Sorry, but even the Grinchiest of Grinches will feel their hearts grow three sizes just by watching the pop star greet the holidays with glee.