Meet the hunky new Mr. Gay World who has been inspiring fans with his fitness journey

Meet Troy Michael Smith, the newly crowned winner of Mr. Gay World 2023.

Smith, who resides in Alaska but represented Guam, edged out contestants from Spain, Chile, Australia, Great Britain, India, Thailand, Belgium, the Philippines, South Africa, and the United States.

The 11 gay men competed in various categories including: national costume, formal wear, sportswear, swimsuit, and a rapid fire Q&A session. Contestants were also quizzed on LGBTQ+ history and gave a social impact presentation. So it isn’t just a beauty comp!

But it doesn’t hurt to rock a speedo like a king!

“The competition was brutal,” Smith told the Juneau Empire. “There were very rough categories including an extremely difficult written exam about LGBTQIA+ history and current events.”

He added: “There was a social responsibility category where you had to deliver a presentation for 10 minutes and answer questions in front of the judges as well as the other contestants.”

While Smith has Guamanian roots, he initially tried to enter the global pageant on behalf of the U.S.

“I was too late to compete for USA, so I petitioned for an at-large bid to represent Guam, being an American Territory,” Smith told the outlet. “Deep back in my family heritage there is a connection.”

Juneau half-time resident and former candidate for office Troy Michael Smith was crowned Mr. Gay World in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 27, gaining a platform he plans to use for greater awareness of mental illness.https://t.co/RE6WPEeI5E pic.twitter.com/YxvFt9geI9 — Juneau Empire (@JuneauEmpire) October 31, 2023

Smith’s road to the crown is especially inspiring as he’s also been documenting his fitness journey over the last few years.

“May 2020 vs May 2023. I changed my lifestyle for my mental health,” Smith captioned side-by-side photos in May. “Transforming my mindset transformed my body.”

After losing more than 50 pounds in 2022, he said his regimen consisted of “intermittent fasting, limited alcohol, limited meat, fresh unprocessed foods, consistent at gym. I get most of my protein from shrimp and fish.”

Professionally, he is a real estate agent and is also the owner of pageant coaching and consulting firm called Crowned Pageantry. In 2021, Smith, who is a Democrat, tried his hand at politics and ran for a legislative seat in Juneau, Alaska’s Assembly, but came up short on election night.

Smith is also no stranger to competing in pageants himself. While living abroad, he won Mr. Gay Iceland 2015 and was third runner-up in Mr. Gay World 2015.

Eight years later, Smith was victorious in snatching the Mr. Gay World crown and competed on a platform advocating for mental health.

David Allwood from the UK was the 1st Runner-up position, while Dion Alexander from Australia was 2nd Runner-up.

“I feel incredible. It’s been such a great experience joining these guys from all around the globe and advocating for different causes in our own respective countries that we believe in,” Smith said in a statement.

“It’s just a blessing that I was able to express my message to all the judges and my fellow contestants about suicide prevention and what we can do to help lower that high statistic within the LGBTQIA+ community specifically.”

Smith takes over the crown from Mr. Gay World 2022, José López from Puerto Rico.

Check out Troy Michael Smith’s fantastic gay world by peeping more snaps from his Instagram below: