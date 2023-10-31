Ricky Martin’s sizzling backup dancers are livin’ la vida loca & making everyone lose their breath

For the last two weeks, Ricky Martin has been shaking his bon bon up and down North America on his exuberant Trilogy Tour.

The 19-date arena trek launched on October 14th in Washington, D.C.–with fellow co-headliners Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull–and features stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston, before winding down on December 10th in Vancouver.

The newly single 51-year-old has been performing around 12 to 15 songs, so fans are getting to hear a slew of his bops like “Maria,” “She Bangs”, “Shake Your Bon-Bon”, “The Cup of Life”, and, of course, his 1999 blockbuster “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” among others.

Reviews of the tour have been raving about Martin’s “vigorous” showmanship, choreography, and sultry magnetism.

USA Today was especially enthralled with the fancy footwork during the Puerto Rican hunk’s bombastic set.

His hips were on auto-swivel during a feverish, horn-infused “Shake Your Bon-Bon” featuring Martin brandishing his tattooed biceps, while the still goofily fun “She Bangs” found him encircled by his dancers as he romped through the song, full of sex and swagger.

Speaking of his dancers, Martin’s backup crew have been bringing the heat as they flaunt their goods alongside the night’s main character.

Hello, boys!

Martin gave props to his squad of talented dancers on the tour’s opening night.

“The gang! Thank you for everything! It’s been crazy weeks rehearsing and you gave it all! You are the best!” he captioned a photo alongside the group of seasoned pros. “Enjoy the tour familia!”

Whether you are able to catch the Trilogy Tour in person or not, get to know Martin’s backup dancers below:

Edson Juarez

Juarez appeared on Season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2015 and made it to the top 10.

The out dancer showed off his stripper skills as part of Magic Mike Live, where he displayed his body-ody-ody during the male revue’s London, Vegas and Miami residencies.

In addition to performing on various award shows, he was part of Ricky Martin’s Vegas residency “All In,” and has worked with Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Chloe Bailey, RuPaul, Wisin y Yandel, Becky G, and Anitta, among others.

Anthony Bartley

Bartley originally hails from Australia and has danced on TV shows such as American Horror Story, X Factor, The Voice and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Bartley scored the lead role in the Magic Mike Live tour of Australia and was an associate choreographer on the 2023 film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside his brother Charles.

Other recent projects include co-choreographing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s Vegas residency “Bet It All on Blonde,” P!nk’s “Summer Carnival” tour, and dancing at the Oscars during the performance of Best Original Song winner “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Daniel Dory

Dory appeared on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance Canada in 2009.

Since then, the out and proud dancer, who has been with his handsome partner Oliver Croft for five years, has had an extensive career working with Lady Gaga, Cher, Sam Smith, Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

Dory is also the official choreographer for La Fierce cabaret in Paris, where he often works with RuPaul’s Drag Race legends.

Niels van den Heuvel

A dancer, model and athlete, van den Heuvel studied at Lucia Martha’s Institute of Performing Arts in Amsterdam, before becoming the choreographer for Holland’s Next Top Model.

In 2014, he landed a lead role in Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE show. In the years since, he’s performed with a slew of artists including: Cher, Erika Jayne, Chayanne, Britney Spears, and John Legend, and toured with Juan Gabriel, Magic Mike Live and was part of Ricky Martin’s Las Vegas residency.

In addition, van den Heuvel is a sought after trainer and runs his own fitness, nutrition, and coaching company, Vandenhill Fitness.