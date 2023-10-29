PHOTOS: The hottest & most ferocious lewks from LA Fashion Week

Los Angeles is ready for its fashion close-up!
While New York, Paris and Milan may be known as the style capitals of the world, Southern California brought out some of the most sickening men’s lewks down the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
Featuring the premier launch of Heatherette kingpin Richie Rich’s new line Richerette, and the debut of the latest collections from Project Runway legends Mondo Guerra and Michael Costello, LA Fashion Week was serving gay designer excellence.
The entire sartorial spectacle was powered by Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – and also included gorgeous collections from up-and-coming brands such as: Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple X, Walter Mendez, Richard Hallmarq, Natalia Fedner, De Florencio, and Michael Ngo, among others.
So while you are figuring out all of your fierce fall fits, get some MAYJAH fashion inspo by clicking through some of the most gag-worthy lewks from Los Angeles Fashion Week.
Love For Upcycling
Skirt? Skort? Culottes? Yes. YES. YASSSSS!
Love For Upcycling
Dripping in gold.
Love For Upcycling
Casual Friday —but make it extra AF!
Love For Upcycling
Good genes deserve great jeans!
Love For Upcycling
LAWD have mercy!
Michael Costello
It’s giving Dom Top Gun.
Michael Costello
Alexa, play “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera.
Michael Costello
An evening onesie is a must.
Michael Costello
This is a serve!
Walter Mendez
Marry me, Sir!
Walter Mendez
When you want to be head and shoulders above the rest!
Walter Mendez
Didn’t realize how much we needed a tank blazer!
Walter Mendez
See, you can be shirtless and classy!
Walter Mendez
This bejeweled polo/kaftan ensemble is ready to destroy every pool party from Palm Springs to Fire Island.
Walter Mendez
Bolero jackets are having a moment and we’re so here for it.
Tell The Truth
Model Tommy Maksanty is making us pant in those pants.
Tell The Truth
Tangled up never looked so good.
Tell The Truth
Joaquin Phoenix is shook.
Tell The Truth
Proof that a nip slip (or two) can totally make an outfit.
Tell The Truth
MMA Fighter Jorge Masvidal murdered this mustard leather suit.
Richard Hallmarq
“All I really wanna see is the (money)” – Cardi B.
RICHERETTE by Richie Rich
Uber stylist Trossey gave the children what they needed by storming the stage in all this eleganza.
Richerette
The password is: capelet.
Richerette
Chaos is the new black.
Richerette
Demure punk rock is a thing.
Richerette
This lewk goes from day to
night gooped & gagged!
Richerette
Designer Richie Rich takes a bow after bringing the club kid energy to LAFW.
Mister Triple X
When you want a cozy night at home, but also want to be completely ravaged.
Mister Triple X
Adding this immediately to our Christmas list.
Mister Triple X
Designer Erik Rosete does it again!
Natalia Fedner
This is how you stop a room COLD.
Natalia Fedner
Our new New Year’s Eve uniform has arrived. Let the countdown begin!
Natalia Fedner
This makes all of our Tina Turner Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdrome ready-to-wear dreams come true.
Natalia Fedner
If you’re not walking into Sunday brunch like this then just stay home!
De Florencio
Crop top for your nerves.
De Florencio
Ninja chic.
De Florencio
Leather daddy —but make it fashion.
LeeG
Is any of this actually meant to be worn out in public (Much of these seem completely impractical) or are they just art?
abfab
Both.
lather
I’m sure the 15 year old me would have loved all of these. The far from that age me finds them to be anything but wowable. Mostly more like costumes, maybe that is their purpose. However, won’t bother my world at all if tons of folk wear these to church on Saturday, church on Sunday, and work on Monday.