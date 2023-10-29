walk for me

PHOTOS: The hottest & most ferocious lewks from LA Fashion Week

By
LA Fashion Week

Los Angeles is ready for its fashion close-up!

While New York, Paris and Milan may be known as the style capitals of the world, Southern California brought out some of the most sickening men’s lewks down the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Featuring the premier launch of Heatherette kingpin Richie Rich’s new line Richerette, and the debut of the latest collections from Project Runway legends Mondo Guerra and Michael Costello, LA Fashion Week was serving gay designer excellence.

The entire sartorial spectacle was powered by Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – and also included gorgeous collections from up-and-coming brands such as: Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple X, Walter Mendez, Richard Hallmarq, Natalia Fedner, De Florencio, and Michael Ngo, among others.

So while you are figuring out all of your fierce fall fits, get some MAYJAH fashion inspo by clicking through some of the most gag-worthy lewks from Los Angeles Fashion Week.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

www.rudysalgado.com

Skirt? Skort? Culottes? Yes. YES. YASSSSS!

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling LAFW

www.rudysalgado.com

Dripping in gold.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Casual Friday —but make it extra AF!

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Good genes deserve great jeans!

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

LAWD have mercy!

View Full Post

Michael Costello

Michael Costello -LA Fashion Week
credit: Rudy Salgado

It’s giving Dom Top Gun.

View Full Post

Michael Costello

Michael Costello - LA Fashion Week
Credit: www.rudysalgado.com

Alexa, play “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera.

View Full Post

Michael Costello

Michael Costello - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

An evening onesie is a must.

View Full Post

Michael Costello

Michael Costello - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

This is a serve!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Marry me, Sir!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Not even Ryan Murphy can create this much DRAMA!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
Getty Images

When you want to be head and shoulders above the rest!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez -LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Didn’t realize how much we needed a tank blazer!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
Getty Images

See, you can be shirtless and classy!

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

This bejeweled polo/kaftan ensemble is ready to destroy every pool party from Palm Springs to Fire Island.

View Full Post

Walter Mendez

Walter Mendez - LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Bolero jackets are having a moment and we’re so here for it.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

Tell The Truth - LAFW

Model Tommy Maksanty is making us pant in those pants.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

Tell The Truth - LAFW

Tangled up never looked so good.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

Tell The Truth - LAFW

Joaquin Phoenix is shook.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

Tell The Truth - LAFW

Proof that a nip slip (or two) can totally make an outfit.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

Tell The Truth - LAFW

MMA Fighter Jorge Masvidal murdered this mustard leather suit.

View Full Post

Richard Hallmarq

Richard Hallmarq LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

“All I really wanna see is the (money)” – Cardi B.

View Full Post

 RICHERETTE by Richie Rich

Richerette LAFW
Getty Images

Uber stylist Trossey gave the children what they needed by storming the stage in all this eleganza.

View Full Post

Richerette

Richerette LAFW
Getty Images

The password is: capelet.

View Full Post

Richerette

Richerette LAFW
Getty Images

Chaos is the new black.

View Full Post

Richerette

Richerette
Getty Images

Demure punk rock is a thing.

View Full Post

Richerette

Richerette LAFW
Getty Images

This lewk goes from day to night gooped & gagged!

View Full Post

Richerette

Richie Rich LAFW

Getty Images

Designer Richie Rich takes a bow after bringing the club kid energy to LAFW.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

When you want a cozy night at home, but also want to be completely ravaged.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Maluma, is that you?

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Adding this immediately to our Christmas list.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

 Designer Erik Rosete does it again!

View Full Post

Natalia Fedner

Natalia Fedner LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

This is how you stop a room COLD.

View Full Post

Natalia Fedner

Natalia Fedner LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Our new New Year’s Eve uniform has arrived. Let the countdown begin!

View Full Post

Natalia Fedner

Natalia Fedner LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

This makes all of our Tina Turner Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdrome ready-to-wear dreams come true.

View Full Post

Natalia Fedner

Natalia Fedner LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

If you’re not walking into Sunday brunch like this then just stay home!

View Full Post

De Florencio

De Florencio LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Crop top for your nerves.

View Full Post

De Florencio

De Florencio LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Ninja chic.

View Full Post

De Florencio

De Florencio LAFW
www.rudysalgado.com

Leather daddy —but make it fashion.

Related:

Manu Ríos just launched a fashion line with his hot stylist & now everyone can get into their pants

Manu Ríos and Marc Forné’s new streetwear line Carrer is available now.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40