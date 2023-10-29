PHOTOS: The hottest & most ferocious lewks from LA Fashion Week

Los Angeles is ready for its fashion close-up!

While New York, Paris and Milan may be known as the style capitals of the world, Southern California brought out some of the most sickening men’s lewks down the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Featuring the premier launch of Heatherette kingpin Richie Rich’s new line Richerette, and the debut of the latest collections from Project Runway legends Mondo Guerra and Michael Costello, LA Fashion Week was serving gay designer excellence.

The entire sartorial spectacle was powered by Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – and also included gorgeous collections from up-and-coming brands such as: Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple X, Walter Mendez, Richard Hallmarq, Natalia Fedner, De Florencio, and Michael Ngo, among others.

So while you are figuring out all of your fierce fall fits, get some MAYJAH fashion inspo by clicking through some of the most gag-worthy lewks from Los Angeles Fashion Week.