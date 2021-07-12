“Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”— Madonna via her Instagram story, commenting on Britney’s conservatorship.
2 Comments
Hdtex
No….It’s exactly like Hitler.
lord.krath
We really need to get some perspective. Comparing everything to Hitler is diminishing what that man did. I’ll respectfully disagree. Britney’s treatment and status are more in line with misogyny and slavery than being placed in an internment camp for labor, dying from abuse and malnutrition, mining the corpse for gold and precious metals, using hair for soles, and then being incinerated to be used as soap.