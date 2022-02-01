More major fallout in Joe Rogan’s ongoing Spotify drama and it’s only Tuesday

As Spotify continues doing damage control over podcast host Joe Rogan’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation, two more musical giants have announced they’re yanking their music from the streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that R&B hitmaker India Arie has pulled both her music and her podcast SongVersation from the platform in protest of Spotify’s continued support of Rogan.

In her announcement, Arie also cited Rogan’s recent comments that it was “weird” to call someone Black unless they were “100 percent African, from the darkest place, where they’re not wearing any clothes all day.”

“Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through,” Arie wrote. “What I am talking about is RESPECT — who gets it and who doesn’t. … This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I’m tired.”

Following Arie’s announcement, singer Graham Nash also announced he would pull all his music from the service. In a lengthy statement, Nash cited Rogan’s continued spread of COVID-19 misinformation under the guise of “differing viewpoints.”

“There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous,” he said.

“Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.”

Spotify reportedly paid Rogan $100 million in exchange for exclusive rights to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Earlier this week, the company announced it would begin issuing content warnings to listeners on podcast episodes dealing with COVID-19.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan has repeatedly cast doubts on the necessity or effectiveness of vaccines, even going so far as to discourage some listeners from getting them. He has also hosted vaccine skeptics, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, and ineffective treatments for the virus, including horse deworming medication ivermectin.

