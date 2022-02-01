More major fallout in Joe Rogan’s ongoing Spotify drama and it’s only Tuesday

As Spotify continues doing damage control over podcast host Joe Rogan’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation, two more musical giants have announced they’re yanking their music from the streaming service.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that R&B hitmaker India Arie has pulled both her music and her podcast SongVersation from the platform in protest of Spotify’s continued support of Rogan.
In her announcement, Arie also cited Rogan’s recent comments that it was “weird” to call someone Black unless they were “100 percent African, from the darkest place, where they’re not wearing any clothes all day.”
Arie also took to to voice her support for singer Neil Young, who pulled his music from Spotify last week, resulting in the company’s stock plummeting.
“Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through,” Arie wrote. “What I am talking about is RESPECT — who gets it and who doesn’t. … This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I’m tired.”
View this post on Instagram
Following Arie’s announcement, singer Graham Nash also announced he would pull all his music from the service. In a lengthy statement, Nash cited Rogan’s continued spread of COVID-19 misinformation under the guise of “differing viewpoints.”
“There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous,” he said.
“Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.”
Spotify reportedly paid Rogan $100 million in exchange for exclusive rights to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Earlier this week, the company announced it would begin issuing content warnings to listeners on podcast episodes dealing with COVID-19.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan has repeatedly cast doubts on the necessity or effectiveness of vaccines, even going so far as to discourage some listeners from getting them. He has also hosted vaccine skeptics, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, and ineffective treatments for the virus, including horse deworming medication ivermectin.
Related: It looks like shock jock Joe Rogan might be in deep trouble with Spotify
6 Comments
Jaquelope
I wonder if Rogan himself has been vaccinated, or if he follows the CDC guidelines. Maybe it would change his tune if he were to become infected (but not die), so he could actually see how things really are.
We could also hope that if he did catch it, it would ruin his throat/voice enough that he couldn’t spout his garbage anymore.
Paris in Santiago
He IS vaccinated
bachy
We are in a war against a ruthless virus which has killed over 5 million people in 2 years. Now is the time to get with the battle plan outlined by our leadership under the guidance of the best medical research available in the modern world. It is NOT the time to be giving platforms to conspiracy theorists, quacks and medical community outliers – which does nothing but slow the progress and endanger the populace.
Soldiers in battle don’t whine about their individual “freedoms” – they recognize the dangers and work TOGETHER to conquer a common enemy. To conquer an enemy this powerful, we must work TOGETHER – to win back the freedom that the VIRUS is hellbent on eliminating.
Fahd
Scandinavian companies are usually leaders in corporate responsibility, so for a company based in Stockholm, I think Spotify should have exercised more corporate responsibility much earlier — certainly, before things got to this point.
Seems like a few audience advisories aren’t going to do it now; maybe they should develop a spin off company for wacko or disinformation podcasts, a sort of Rush Limbaugh service with lots of advisories. Might be a way for them to have their cake and eat it too.
SamB
India Arie and Graham Nash are currently irrelevant. They don’t have anywhere near the cachet that Rogan has now. There will probably be a few more dinosaurs leaving but Spotify invested too much into Rogan to just drop him.
cuteguy
Trump started this anti vaccine garbage and yet in true Trumpf fashion, he was a proven hypocrite, getting not only the vaccine but also the booster. But it’s too late bc he already created this GQP monster. Joe Rohan is vaccinated but he’s preaching lies.