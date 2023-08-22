Maluma has the perfect answer as to why he takes so many damn hot thirst traps

Maluma has mastered the art of the thirst trap to the point where he could teach a college course on the subject.

Whether soaking his abs or smiling in a pair boxers, the Colombian superstar knows how to strike a provocative pose like it’s nobody’s business.

Bow down to the shirtless king:

Now on the eve of the release of his sixth studio album – the perfectly titled Don Juan – the 29-year-old singer is opening up about his affinity for being a thot on Instagram … not that there’s anything wrong with that.

“I just enjoy being me, you know,” Maluma told E! News of his thirst trap motivation. “That’s me 100 percent, I’m real, that’s the things that I do every day.”

I mean, making sultry faces while sitting in bed in your underwear with a camera propped up across the room is totally relatable, right? You do you, papi!

“The days that I show how I am, people are like…I don’t know, they feel excited about it. But it’s just the way I am, I feel real. I trust the process, I trust myself,” he added.

“It’s not like something where I think, ‘Oh, I should do this, I should do that, this is gonna be the great picture.’ No, I just put the phone [up], whatever, ‘Yo guys, boom.'”

Boom. Boom. BOOM!

While his thirst traps have been a hit with gay fans, Maluma recently showed his allyship with the LGBTQ+ community after a fan suddenly rushed the stage waving a Pride flag at a concert in Miami in April.

When security rushed to take the fan down, Maluma and Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA protected him and let the queer concertgoer continue celebrating on stage with them.

Maluma is set to take the US by storm later with the launch of his Don Juan World Tour at the end of the month.

The tour, which will support the the similarly titled album, will start in Sacramento on August 31st and wind across 30 cities before finishing off in Miami on November 4th.

On Tuesday, the Latin heartthrob released the album’s track list which revealed collaborations with Yandel, Carin Leon, Ryan Castro, and Don Omar, among others.

In the past, Maluma has worked with the likes of Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and famously sang alongside Madonna on her 2019 hit Medellin.

While J.Lo, Ricky Martin and the Queen of Pop don’t appear on Don Juan, Maluma teased how some of his A-list pals may make appearances on his upcoming tour.

“Let’s see if they are going to be available because they are always super busy, same as me,” he said without naming names to Entertainment Tonight. “I am going to bring a couple surprises.”

Maluma’s new album Don Juan comes out Friday, August 25th, but you can watch the music video for “Coco Loco” below: