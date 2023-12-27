Man opens Grindr in his hometown and did not expect to get THIS message

Posed by model (Photo: Shutterstock)

We’re guessing some of our readers traveled back to their hometowns over the last few days. If so, you perhaps checked out the local talent on Grindr.

If so, you may have been reminded why you decided to live your life elsewhere.

Several gay men have shared the messages they received whilst opening up Grindr over the holidays. One that went viral was posted by X/Twitter user @jp. A designer based in DC, he returned to rural Vermont for a few days.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Jeffrey (JP) was shocked when someone messaged him and sent him a photo of his own yearbook photo as a way to grab attention.

(Photo: @@wheffrey/X)

Jeffrey posted the exchange to X with the caption: “Here’s your reminder not to open Grindr in your hometown during the holidays.”

Queerty reached out to Jeffrey to ask him if he replied.

“I did not respond to the guy. I had no clue who he was, which is even creepier. Not sure if he was a previous classmate I never met or if he was just some random person who knew of me.”

The tweet has had over 18k likes. Some said they’d have dropped their phone at such a message. Others wondered what was going through the person’s mind for sending the yearbook photo.

The way I would have thrown my phone… — mac (@MacDoesIt) December 26, 2023

“This will surely work” — fka cot0p 🏔️ (@5280d) December 26, 2023

Jeffrey was not the only person to experience an unexpected Grindr message over the holidays. The guy below chatted with someone who turned out to be the uncle of a childhood friend.

Another well-liked tweet complained about “Blank profiles on hometown Grindr” who get upset “when you tell them you’re not going to leave your family on Christmas to drive 40 minutes to suck their d*ck.”

accidentally opened grindr in my hometown pic.twitter.com/exPQVuAdzY — jj 👼🏼 (@lolwby) December 23, 2023