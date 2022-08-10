Oh boy...

Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her list of preferred pronouns

16 comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break yesterday from tweeting her outrage over the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago to share her preferred pronouns.

Yes, more than a year after Rep. Lauren Boebert made a similar “joke” about pronouns (“My pronoun is ‘patriot’,” tweeted the Colorado Rep. in 2021), Greene decided to flog the same pun.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares her pronouns

The tweet has had almost 30k likes and over 10k responses at the time of writing. Most wanted to inform Greene she does not understand the meaning of pronouns.

Many others offered their own alternatives for Greene.

Others just remarked on her unoriginality.