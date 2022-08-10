Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her list of preferred pronouns

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break yesterday from tweeting her outrage over the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago to share her preferred pronouns.
Yes, more than a year after Rep. Lauren Boebert made a similar “joke” about pronouns (“My pronoun is ‘patriot’,” tweeted the Colorado Rep. in 2021), Greene decided to flog the same pun.
The tweet has had almost 30k likes and over 10k responses at the time of writing. Most wanted to inform Greene she does not understand the meaning of pronouns.
Hey grade school reject,those aren’t pronouns!!
— FUCK MATT GAETZ(AKA Freddie B) (@MargarineTater) August 9, 2022
When someone starts a post about their preferred pronouns, the reader might actually expect to see pronouns. Just saying.
— Wicked In So Many Ways (@WickedWays111) August 9, 2022
Verb/proper noun
Verb/noun
Verb/noun
Verb/proper noun
Verb/noun
Verb/Determiner/noun
Adverb/number/noun
Verb/noun/verb/preposition/noun
Determiner/noun/preposition/noun/pronoun(1)
Verb/noun/noun/noun
Verb/noun/verb/noun/preposition/noun
Verb/noun/adjective/noun
Proper noun/number
— Dresden WArloCK (@DresdenWarlock) August 10, 2022
As a PhD in linguistics I regret to inform you that none of those words is a pronoun. Verbs, nouns, articles, adjectives, prepositions, a quantifier, but no pronouns.
Teach/kids/English/properly.
— ☕ John B. Latte Sipping Bogan (@Latte_Bogan) August 10, 2022
Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene babbles about gay sex in latest bigoted rant
Many others offered their own alternatives for Greene.
Your preferred pronouns will be inmate #543795. pic.twitter.com/Blu2d5uZSx
— CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) August 9, 2022
You/Asked/For/A/Pardon
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸🌻 (@kdnerak33) August 10, 2022
My pronouns are: go/fuck/yourself/feckless/trunt.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) August 9, 2022
I thought these were your pronouns, Marjorie:
👉 Traitor
👉 Insurrectionist,
👉 Spork-foot
— Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) August 9, 2022
Related: This may be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumbest tweet yet, and that’s saying something
Others just remarked on her unoriginality.
girl you are running this joke into the ground pic.twitter.com/NGYLCCXDwx
— matt (@mattxiv) August 9, 2022
16 Comments
ho
Is it me or does Marjorape actually kind of look like an ape?
Ape/shit/hole
scotty
no it isnt you.
jcool
vadge/giant vadge/they
abfab
She left off trashy white whore/know-nothing/cretin.
Mister P
She forgot “Kiss Ted Cruz’s ass”
kish
Truly an embarrassment. The only thing she really cares about is self-promotion. She’s just sucking her own dck.
Mr. Stadnick
Sad stupid woman, She is currently The Stupidest Woman in America. Granted her tenure may be short as that Boebert creature is giving her a run for her title.
Diplomat
95% of Americans dislike the thievery of pronouns the NBs and trans community have attempted. That includes resistance by the majority of gay people. Our reputation has been permanently scarred by these thieves.
And they just hide out saying nothing. I think it’s time we stand up and say No. I suggest calling them NBs from now on, not the psycho application of they them. If anyone has the courage to say why these folks deserve the right to confuse and disorient the public please speak up. And if any NB or Trans has the courage to say why they are choosing to use words that incite the public, speak up. Hiding out isn’t going to work. Neither is the false notion that it’s been used in history before. It hasn’t when the sex is known.
I propose a full on onslaught of recovering they them to their rightful owners, the American public.
Cam
One adorable thing about the same old right wing troll here is that it always comes up with supposed numbers of people who think a certain way.
Please, by all means, show us the poll that says 95% of people agree with you.
Oh, right, you can’t, because you’re a lying troll account here to defend people who hate LGBTQ people.
kish
“ 95% of Americans dislike the thievery of pronouns the NBs and trans community have attempted”
“The majority of gay people”
Please share your data source.
“I propose a full on onslaught of recovering they them to their rightful owners, the American public.”
Ridiculous.
Diplomat
I have read several articles with comment sections for the last few years. One in ten comments is positive.
Now if you’re through with your Trumpish deflecting, why don’t you say something useful. Or are you just so angry at life you can’t focus without barfing.
kish
Yeah, not data.
abfab
Yes, whatever you say, Margery Taylor Diplomat. We hang on your every word. You are a miserable sad sack of shit.
Cam
Funny to see how panicked Republicans are about the idea that criminals are getting held responsible for their actions and the IRS might actually make them pay taxes.
gjg64
I think the proper pronoun for MTG would be “It”
MISTERJETT
someone should tell this cow that her ignorance is showing again.