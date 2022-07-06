This may be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumbest tweet yet, and that’s saying something

Following a horrific mass shooting like the one in Highland Park, Ill. on the Fourth of July, you can bet Rep. Marjorie Taylor will pop up to spout some of her signature wisdom.
And sure enough, it only took one day for the anti-LGBTQ politician to start tweeting up a storm, claiming guns aren’t as much to blame for the violence that left seven dead and more than three dozen injured as… mental health medications?
“When are we going to talk about drugs and SSRI’s?” she tweeted.
Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene desperately picks fight with school shooting survivor, fails spectacularly
Actually, according to her, guns aren’t even remotely relevant, as “even with no guns at all, evil will find a way.”
Greene called for the release of 21-year-old suspected shooter Robert Crimo III’s records — “school record, arrest, drugs and prescription drugs, hospitalizations, psychiatric.”
Then she posted a clearly edited image of Crimo and asserted, “People are not stupid,” before asking, “Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That’s not his bedroom… What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use?”
The public should not allow this to continue. People are not stupid.
Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo?
That’s not his bedroom.
22 yrs old and 5’11 and 120 lbs is not normal or healthy.
What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use? pic.twitter.com/9bNgjGr3B6
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022
Nothing gets past her!
Related: “Family values” Republican fantasizes about murdering people in deeply disturbing new campaign ad
Here’s how people responded:
Marge thinks this photo is real..
— Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) July 5, 2022
Unless someone put a flying dolphin behind him I’m not sure how it could look more photoshopped.
— Haquarius98, BA, MFA, AAS (@haquarius98) July 5, 2022
Say I can’t recognize Photoshop without saying I can’t recognize Photoshop.
— Quintin Quarantino (@laughingat45) July 5, 2022
MTG: “How did I get in here?” pic.twitter.com/YdhEIpLwS2
— Storm-Tossed Reverie (@0ldMan1980) July 5, 2022
This is a PAINFULLY easy to spot fake photo.
— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) July 5, 2022
Good Lord, surely one of your interns recognize Photoshop, even if you can’t.
Shall we talk homonyms next (hail vs hale)?
— Stahl, Dineen & Young (@TieuliAlan) July 5, 2022
Perhaps we need some sort of qualifying test to get into congress.
— snow (@snowmanomics) July 5, 2022
how are you a real person oh my god
— MJ (@morganisawizard) July 5, 2022
Holy photoshop batman.
— Jaimie (@TheRealJaimieR) July 5, 2022
Not one to easily accept reality, Greene followed up with another tweet writing, “Supposedly this is photoshopped.”
“Supposedly”?! Not “Evidently”… Not even “Apparently”.
Last month, Greene issued a disturbing warning to gun owners, claiming red flag laws will prevent them from stopping the so-called “trans agenda on kids.”
Passing red flag laws was not a solution by Democrats to stop mass shootings, it will be a tool to disarm any gun owner that wants to stop abortion, the trans agenda on kids, mass illegal migration, & big government oppression suffocating our families, faith, & freedoms.
1/10
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) June 25, 2022
17 Comments
Mario
No one in congress is dumber than Maxine Waters. Now her tweets prove that she has no brain whatsoever, and she makes MTG seem like a Rhodes Scholar.
Kangol2
You sound ever more insane with every post.
The Highland Park terrorist was a MAGA RepubliQan, like his parents. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene too stupid to grasp this? Short answer: YES!
RoughRugger
Go home Chad. You’re drunk.
LumpyPillows
Ah, the old bait and switch. Marge is an embarrassment – you really should have picked a batter battle. Maxine Waters has nothing to do with just how awful Marge is. So, we did not fall for your “look over there” distraction.
Mr. Stadnick
You are a genius and I think you should get an award for your genius. Oh I’m sorry I meant you use the word troll.
Mister P
So your point is you just want to be a dickhead?
Mister P
The fascination with assault weapons and high capacity magazines for these gun nuts is the mental health crisis.
shva08
I guess one could make the argument that really, really dumb people have the right to be represented in Congress.
Bosch
Hahahaha all those dumb as nails republicans, and Mario’s like “yeAh buT this deMOCrAt tHouGH!”
Kangol2
Maxine Waters runs rings around Marjorie Taylor Greene but let’s have them debate. She’d smoke MTG, who is too stupid to realize that Robert Crimo III is a BIG MAGA REPUBLIQAN DON THE CON SUPPORTER! You don’t wrap yourself in a Don the Con flag or show up to cheer on his motorcade or attend one of his Nuremberg rallies dressed like Where’s Waldo if you’re not a diehard fan. MTG needs to clean her own house first, as does the GQP!
Mr. Stadnick
A brain damaged house cat could out fox MTG
white-queer-african
Mario, cupcake you becoming more and more unhinged with every comment you post. Can’t afford the meds sweetheart? Stop paying to be on the Net and buy those meds sweetie. Oh, just FO.
jow
This Mario character posts the same type of shit on every article here. And you people always respond. Don’t you realize if you stop feeding the troll he’ll go away? You’re giving him exactly the attention he wants.
RoughRugger
Sometimes taunting trolls is hella cathartic…
Brian
It’s all so weird!! Both him and the attempted dialogue.
CNY1983
when you have nothing to run on except “PUBIC HAIR IN MY COKE CAN” what do you expect?
does that asshole do ANY work for her constituents or was she put in office by republican idiots who just want to see tit for tat?
nice way to define yourselves republican assholes. MTG- vote for nothing but shit on the bottom of your shoes.
the modern day republican party still has family values….but theyve modernized it to MANSON FAMILY VALUES.
good luck in the midterms….and funding after the trumps exposed republicans for what they are: LOSERS.
would anyone like some beet powder hucked by huckabee? or some vitamins from alex jones? steaks from kim gargoyle? nuclear secrets from jared kushner?
no?
ok.
scotty
so she made it fair game…what kind of drugs and or psychiatric drugs doies she use? the list would possibly cause a stack overflow.