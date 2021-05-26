Lauren Boebert reveals new preferred “pronoun”

With both Instagram and LinkedIn recently implementing changes to allow users to state their pronouns, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has felt the need to add her opinion on the matter. Yesterday evening she tweeted, “My pronoun is ‘Patriot’.”

My pronoun is “Patriot”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

Boebert encouraged people to attend the January 6 protest in Washington DC that turned into an assault on the Capitol building, tweeting that same morning “Today is 1776” (a reference to the American Revolutionary War). She has criticized the heightened security on Capitol Hill since that attack.

At the time of writing, Boebert’s pronoun tweet had received over 21k likes in less than 12 hours and prompted thousands of comments.

A few expressed support for her stance, but a far greater number simply mocked the congresswoman, elected last year, with a large number pointing out that “Patriot” is a noun and not a pronoun.

That’s a noun. You’re a dipshit. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 26, 2021

That’s not a pronoun. You should have graduated from high school, you might have learned that. — StinkieLinkie (@stinkie_linkie) May 25, 2021

Your grammar school education is “incomplete.” — David Avallone (@DAvallone) May 26, 2021

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb she can’t figure out what a pronoun is. Also, is anyone else annoyed the word “patriot” has been stolen by white nationalist and feels they no longer can use it? That bothers me. — Amanda King (she/her)(vaxxed) (@EffinLeftMama) May 25, 2021

Grammar isn’t your thing. Neither is governing. You’re nothing but a troll. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) May 26, 2021

We know it isn’t “Christian.” — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) May 26, 2021

Others offered their own alternative suggestions.

I thought it was IDIOT! pic.twitter.com/srEzngQn70 — Howard (@hobro39) May 25, 2021

You spelled “Whackjob” wrong 😑 — andrea (@ehwhatdoiknow) May 25, 2021

Your pronoun is Karen, like it or not. — DF (@DF72811) May 25, 2021

“Patriot” is a noun, not a pronoun. Supporting those who tried to overthrow the government is the exact opposite of patriot. It’s a seditionist. A better “pronoun” for you would be parrot — We need a January 6th commission (@flyfishcedarci1) May 25, 2021

This is not the first time Boebert, 34, has waded in on matters of interest to the LGBTQ community. In March, Boebert slammed the Equality Act. Talking on the Steve Bannon’ ‘War Room’ podcast, Boebert, a fervent guns rights activist and right-wing conservative, took aim at the legislation currently making its way through Congress.

“There is nothing about equality in that act! If anything, it’s, the, uh, it’s supremacy of gays, lesbians and transvestites. This is what this is about, it’s about putting them higher than anyone else!”

Boebert has also previously mocked gender inclusivity.