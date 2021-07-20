Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily suspended from Twitter over latest Tweets

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been temporarily suspended from posting to Twitter for 12 hours.

The social media platform switched her account to read-only after she posted some blatant Covid misinformation.

This is not the first time Greene has been suspended. She received another 12-hour ban earlier this year for a thread of unfounded allegations about voter fraud. Those who receive repeated suspensions risk being permanently barred from the platform.

In recent days, Twitter has marked two of Greene’s tweets with a ‘Misleading’ warning. Both concerned Covid and vaccines, in which she argued Covid was “not dangerous” to people under 65 who were not obese.

This statement is untrue. Many people under the age of 65 have experienced serious illness or died, and some have suffered what’s been dubbed ‘Long Covid’, with symptoms persisting for months.

Both of the misleading tweets can still be read on her account but others users cannot reply or re-share them.

In a statement to the New York Times, Greene (predictably) criticized the ban.

“These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved.”

Criticizing Covid vaccines, the seriousness of the virus, and mask mandates, are a recurring theme for Greene. She was roundly mocked a few months ago for sharing her “Covid protection” workout. More recently, she has repeatedly called for the firing of Dr Anthony Fauci.

Last week, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a 22-page advisory on the harm posed by Covid disinformation.

“I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest tweets prompted plenty of scorn and ridicule on Twitter.

In particular, a tweet asking people to: “Name something smarter than Marjorie Taylor Greene?” prompted more than 4,000 replies.

This paper clip I use to reset my router. It is actually also good for something and has a better personality. pic.twitter.com/gjS0VmtE1u — Pauline Criel (@pecriel) July 19, 2021

If it’s raining, I have the screen wiper on and I insert the reverse gear, my car automatically switches the rear wiper on. So it’s safe to assume that my Audi is smarter than MTG — Ubi FaberCurghio (aka Marble Cat) (@Ubi_wan_kenobi) July 19, 2021

Every fucking student I’ve had over thirty years. Every single one 🤨😉 — Stephen G. Lincoln (@LincolnStephenG) July 19, 2021