Mark Zuckerberg reveals he’s secretly ripped, and Gay Twitter™ is completely divided

In the ongoing saga of Mark Zuckerberg versus Elon Musk, one plot twist has left Gay Twitter™ at a loss: under his T-shirts and hoodies, Zuckerberg has been hiding a built physique.

The conversation started when Zuckerberg and Musk’s rivalry escalated to the suggestion of a physical fight.

The two tech CEOs have always been competitors, but with the launch of Zuckerberg’s new platform Threads, a direct competitor to Musk’s faltering Twitter, their back-and-forth has reached new heights (including the suggestion of a “literal dick-measuring contest” from Musk).

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Now, rumors of a UFC-style cage fight between the two have been swirling, thanks to a tweet from Musk saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is.” Since then, both parties have shown their commitment to the bit by teaming up with actual superstars of the fighting world. Musk apparently had a private training session with UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, who tweeted a pic of himself and Musk after their workout.

Great training session with 3 men that I really admire.

Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » ??? pic.twitter.com/BY34IpRny8 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 3, 2023

Zuckerberg followed Musk’s lead, posting a picture of himself with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski — and unlike Musk, Zuckerberg is flaunting his shirtless bod.

You can guess where this is going. At the sight of a shirtless torso with a hint of muscle, Gay Twitter™ is always guaranteed to go feral, no matter who said torso belongs to. Zuck is no exception.

can i sorta say something…? https://t.co/hAkwYwLNeL — ro (@ungodlymagic) July 11, 2023

wait……. can yall like….. listen to me for a sec… https://t.co/E0191ZPbE1 — ??ddie (@localkandiraver) July 11, 2023

Is this a safe place… https://t.co/anYE4YxC4B — a rat jumping around the corner looking for a food (@n0thasghey) July 11, 2023

But not everyone is on board to get “Zucked” by Zuckerberg (a phrase I already regret writing). Plenty of others criticized thirsting after Zuckerberg, who’s not the only questionable object of Gay Twitter’s attention in recent memory — shoutout to Ron DeSantis.

The Zuckerberg picture was a test. Many of you failed. Turn in your badge and lay down in the street. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 12, 2023

Now watch the gays start thirsting over Mark Zuckerberg like "hear me out ?" https://t.co/kwwKoExYRa — m i k e (@Mikechrs961) July 11, 2023

“is this a safe space” NO https://t.co/aEeEuXx46b — matt (@mattxiv) July 12, 2023

Some thirsty gay gonna come on here and tweet “Are y’all going to get mad if I say something” like clockwork https://t.co/YniPK3Bfyv — ROWDYRUFF BOY ????? (@JAHL1EL) July 12, 2023

No you cannot just say something. Banishment for anyone who tries. https://t.co/hj4sN5N3ME — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) July 12, 2023

yes you can say something, to your priest!!! https://t.co/Vgrh3CmC4Z — it’s chocolate (@nuccicoochie) July 11, 2023

And of course, some folks pointed out that this whole situation reflects gay guys behavior on the apps. Moral of the story? Raise your standards, people! We can do better!

defo one of those cases where you ask for face pic and wrestle with yourself over whether you could do it or not https://t.co/Jn6tDXaOht — JLDN (@ldn_jj) July 12, 2023

Y’all would definitely be messaging this torso on Grindr don’t lie pic.twitter.com/Trg4Lb1uKd — steven avocado (@StevenAvocado) July 11, 2023