Mary Trump has the perfect response to Donald Trump’s new indictment

Donald Trump yesterday broke the news via a message on his Truth Social network that he’s facing federal indictment because he held on to classified documents after departing the White House.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Jim Trusty, confrmed the news to CNN. He indicated Trump is facing charges on seven counts, including for violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

Trump says he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon. This follows his appearance in court in New York in April on hush money-related charges.

At the time of writing, the Department of Justice had yet to comment on the new indictment.

News of the new charges has drawn comment from across the political spectrum.

Among Trump’s own family, niece Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle for several years, posted a simple tweet. It’s a photo of Hillary Clinton, who Trump taunted with “Lock her up” chants during their 2016 campaigning.

Alongside the pic of Hillary, Mary wrote, “For those of you keeping score at home: ZERO indictments / ZERO counts.”

For those of you keeping score at home:



ZERO indictments / ZERO counts. pic.twitter.com/DfIReZCmtg — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 9, 2023

Mary’s tweet has had over 14k likes. Mary goes on to say, “My feelings are complicated–hopefully, this is the beginning of holding Donald accountable for his crimes against America. But it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Many replies also featured Hillary Clinton’s potential reaction to the news.

Another LGBTQ+ figure to react to the news was Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump Jr and Caitlyn Jenner

Of course, news of Trump’s indictment has enraged many on the far right. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted far into the night about the injustice of it all.

Biden's corrupt DOJ is openly interfering in the 2024 presidential election to stop Trump because they know Biden can't beat him in a fair race. That's what this is really all about and everyone knows it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2023

Speaker Kevin McCarthy called it, “a dark day for the United States of America.”

Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.



It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.



I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 9, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner also decried it as, “A very dark day in our country.” One presumes she was talking about the Trump comeuppance, and not the wildfire smog sweeping much of the US.

A very dark day in our country — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 9, 2023

Trump rival Ron DeSantis appeared to join the chorus of disapproval and promised to end “political bias” within law enforcement if elected to office. He stopped short of going as far as another Republican Presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, who said he would pardon Trump “promptly” if elected. Somehow, we don’t think Trump should place any hope on Ramaswamy ever succeeding to achieve the power to exercise that pledge.

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.



We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.



Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?



The DeSantis… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 9, 2023

Democrats react

Unsurprisingly, the view from Democrats was quite different. Many say news of the indictment is proof no one is above the law.

“Twice impeached. Twice indicted. The only former president in history to face federal charges. This man is a national embarrassment,” tweeted Rep. Jimmy Gomez. Rep. Adam Schiff called it “affirmation of the rule of the law.”

Trump’s apparent indictment on multiple charges arising from his retention of classified materials is another affirmation of the rule of law.



For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 8, 2023

Rep. Robert Garcia, who yesterday paid tribute to RuPaul on the floor of Congress, called Trump a “con man who damaged our institutions, turned us against each other, and who will be finally held accountable by the country he tried to destroy.”