Mary Trump just threw ice cold water on the “Mike Pence is a hero” storyline

If you tuned into the Thursday’s January 6 committee hearing then you already know it was basically a Mike Pence masturbation fest. The ex-VP was praised by Republicans and Democrats alike for not giving in to Donald Trump‘s demands to overturn the 2020 election.

“Thanks in part to Mike Pence, our democracy withstood Donald Trump’s scheme and the violence of January 6,” said Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee.

“Vice President Pence understood his oath of office was more important than his loyalty to President Trump. He did his duty,” added Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.

One person who isn’t giving into the “Mike Pence is a hero!” storyline, however, is Mary Trump.

“Mike Pence is not a hero. He did the right thing on January 6th but only after exploring every way to avoid doing so. He doesn’t even have the guts to testify in front of the committee,” she tweeted last night.

Mike Pence is not a hero. He did the right thing on January 6th but only after exploring every way to avoid doing so. He doesn't even have the guts to testify in front of the committee. #January6thCommitteeHearings — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 17, 2022

During yesterday’s hearing, the committee focused on the pressure Trump and others placed on Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, and how the ex-VP ultimately stood firm and didn’t give in. (Although not before consulting his own team of lawyers.)

In addition to the lawmakers, several witnesses praised him for his bravery and having averted a constitutional crisis.

Greg Jacob, a counsel to Pence, testified that he and the ex-VP talked in early December 2020 about how the founding fathers didn’t intend to empower the vice president, or any one person for that matter, to change the election results.

And Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, said the ex-VP told Trump “many times” prior to the insurrection that he didn’t agree with the idea.

And, sure, that’s good. But Mary Trump is right. Mike Pence isn’t a hero for simply doing his job on January 6, 2020. And the fact that he’s shown zero interest in participating in the inquiry into the failed coup in which his very life was threatened is, frankly, kinda weird.

Others seem to agree…

