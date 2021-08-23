Matt Gaetz celebrates wedding by posting creepy AF photo of his new bride passed out

So Rep. Matt Gaetz got married over the weekend.

The antigay congressman from Florida married his fiancée, Ginger Luckey, on Catalina Island in California on Saturday afternoon. Vanity Fair described the wedding as a “quiet ceremony” with about 30 guests that was officiated by one of Rand Paul’s aides.

The day before they couple exchanged vows, Gaetz took a photo of himself on an airplane staring maniacally into the camera with his soon-to-be-bride passed out beside him. His eyes are glossy and bloodshot and she’s unconscious with her head back and her mouth hanging open.

“So blessed to be with the beautiful ⁦@LuckeyGinger,” the 38-year-old lawmaker tweeted.

So blessed to be with the beautiful ?@LuckeyGinger? pic.twitter.com/yOmG9WFdXE — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 20, 2021

Now, generally speaking, most people would consider taking a photo of a person while they’re sleeping and then sharing it with your 1 million followers on Twitter without their consent to be impolite at best and deeply creepy at worst.

It becomes even creepier when you’re pushing 40 and you’ve been accused of paying numerous women to do illegal drugs and have sex with you and you’re currently under federal investigation allegedly sleeping with a high school student and obstructing justice.

Clearly, Gaetz thought his sleeping bride photo was hilarious. The rest of the internet, however, did not. Here’s what they’re saying…

Creepy AF!!!! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) August 20, 2021

A prime example of not understanding consent — Louise Henderson (@louise_q10) August 21, 2021

I would literally break up with you over posting this photo. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 20, 2021

Nice to show the world how much you respect your girlfriend’s privacy. How creepy is that? Anything for a laugh, eh Matt? — 💙Rapunzel™ VAXXED💙 (@co_rapunzel4) August 20, 2021

You look high AF, and this image appears to be taken mid abduction. Also, where the eff is her mask? — David Lytle (@davitydave) August 21, 2021

Didn’t Al Franken resign for something similar to this? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 21, 2021

That is an inappropriate photo to post especially when you are a Congress person. It shows lack of respect. Why would anyone do that to their fiancé? — Leda M ♥️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@MLedaloo) August 20, 2021

It looks like you Bill Cosbyed her. Frankly, no surprise there. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 21, 2021

Bill Cosby didn’t even take photos of his victims. — GOP Survivor #GetVaxxed Sarcasm, Inc. (@zoostationaz) August 20, 2021

Roofied another one? — Walks (@Walks3030) August 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.