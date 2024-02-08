Matt Gaetz makes crude joke about that Andrew Gillum hotel incident

US Rep. Matt Gaetz (Florida) was proudly cackling and making light of a former lawmaker’s fall from grace yesterday.

It was at the expense of Andrew Gillum, who has embarked on something of a comeback following the 2020 incident that derailed his career.

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, between 2014-2018. He was then the Democratic rival running against Ron DeSantis for Governor of Florida in 2018. Gillum narrowly lost by just 0.4% of the vote.

Many political observers believed he would bounce back from the defeat and attain political office in another capacity.

Then, in March 2020, cops found Gillum in a hotel room with two other men. One had turned up and called authorities as he suspected the other man, not Gillum, was overdosing.

Police found bags containing crystal meth in the room. Gillum appeared inebriated. Pictures later emerged showing Gillum lying on the floor in his own vomit.

Within days, Gillum said he was entering a rehab facility. He admitted drinking at the hotel but denied taking drugs.

Bisexual

Later that year, Gillum, who has been married to his wife since 2009, came out as bisexual.

In recent interviews, promoting his new ‘Native Land Pod’ podcast, Gillum says he has no memory of what happened in the hotel room. He says he can’t remember anything after he sipped from a drink. He told ‘The Breakfast Club’ podcast it was comparable to going out to a club for a good time and having one’s drink spiked.

“What I would say if I were telling the truth about the situation, I would compare it to you deciding that you wanted to go out to a club for whatever reason for giving you motivation, but the main motivation was you wanted to have a good time, wanted to be seen.

“And when you were there, someone slipped your drink of Quaalude and everything from the point of you having had that drink to waking up the next day is a mystery to you.”

Gaetz shared a news story about Gillum’s comments and quipped, “Somebody was slipping something into….well…..we all know what was going on here.”

Somebody was slipping something into….well…..we all know what was going on here. https://t.co/7CUK7H7ENq — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 7, 2024

The man Gillum was found with told GQ in 2021 that he’d met up with Gillum for a paid sexual encounter and they’d both taken G (GHB). He believed Gillum passed out after mixing alcohol and G (which can prove a fatal combination).

Investigations against Gaetz

Although some of Gaetz’s followers applauded his quip, others were quick to point out that Gaetz should perhaps think twice before laughing at someone else’s improprieties. Gaetz was recently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations—which he strongly denies—of inappropriate sexual relations with young women.

The Department of Justice previously investigated the allegations. However, Gaetz faced no charges and the case was dropped last year.

Last month, Gaetz told CNN, “Those allegations were not true, have never been true, and the people who spread those lies have been exposed, indicted, and imprisoned.”

Gaetz misses George Santos

When not making crude jokes this week about men having sex, Gaetz was pining for former Republican lawmaker, George Santos.

Congress expelled Santos last November. The fabulist faces over a dozen federal charges for wire fraud and deception. However, his departure from Congress meant the Republicans have only a razor-thin majority. This makes it hard for them to pass legislation.

That was highlighted when a GOP-led bid to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed.

Santos tweeted a photo of the tied result, with a caption saying, “Miss me yet?”

Gaetz retweeted it saying, “I’ve never missed Santos more. Whoever he is.”

I’ve never missed Santos more.



Whoever he is. https://t.co/oCtNPjIPdB — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 7, 2024

Gaetz repeated the comment when talking to Eric Bolling on Newsmax.

“As I am watching that board and it’s 215-215, I have never missed George Santos more,” he said.

The final vote was 214-216. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), dragged himself from hospital to vote with Democratic colleagues against the impeachment. Then, GOP. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), flipped his vote from ‘for’ to ‘against’ seconds before the final count. This was a procedural move to allow the House Speaker to bring the legislation back to the floor.