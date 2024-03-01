Matthew Montgomery flexes his acting muscles & more in this weekend’s streaming picks

Matthew Montgomery in Redwoods. Image: TLA Releasing

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

If you watched gay indie flicks in the 2000s and 2010s, chances are you’ve seen Matthew Montgomery. The out actor, a muscle-bound hunk with dreamy, Golden Age of Hollywood-style looks, starred in a plethora of queer-themed, melodramatic romantic dramas but largely stepped out of the spotlight after 2014.

We hope to see the talented Montgomery return to our screens again soon—especially as queer actors and films become more prominent and mainstream—but for now, here are some of his more memorable roles.

Read on for films starring Matthew Montgomery to stream this weekend.

Gone, But Not Forgotten

This 2003 romance, directed by Michael D. Akers, stars Montgomery as Mark, an amnesiac man who is rescued by a sexy park ranger, Drew (Aaron Orr), who nurses him back to health after he falls from a cliff. As their friendship turns into a hot-and-heavy romance, questions about Mark’s identity threaten to derail their love story. Gone, But Not Forgotten is Montgomery’s film debut and features big biceps, melodrama, and a low budget with a big heart.

Now streaming on Vudu, Tubi and Plex. Available to rent digitally on Amazon Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Redwoods

In this 2009 film by David Lewis, married couple Everett (Brendan Bradley) and Miles (Tad Coughenour) are basically together out of necessity—to take care of their autistic son. Everett’s world, which somehow feels confined within the large redwood trees surrounding his rural home, is surprisingly upended by a handsome stranger, Chase (Montgomery). Redwoods is, like all Montgomery films, very sexy and very indie, but endearing performances and an interesting story set it apart.

Now streaming on Dekkoo.

Back Soon

This 2007 film by Rob Williams stars Montgomery as Gil, a reformed drug dealer, who strikes up a friendship with aspiring actor Logan (Windham Beacham). While both men identify as straight, their friendship takes an emotionally and (eventually) physically intimate turn, taking both by surprise. Montgomery starred in several Rob Williams films, including Long-Term Relationship and Role/Play, but this is by far the most fascinating, especially with its tender and unlikely love story.

Now streaming on Dekkoo.

Finding Mr. Wright

Montgomery gets to—ahem—flex his funny bone in this 2011 romantic comedy by Nancy Criss. When Hollywood agent Clark (Montgomery) struggles to keep his most successful actress, Eddy (Rebekah Kochan), from drinking and partying to excess, he and his team decide to take her on a wilderness retreat with life coach Pearce (David Shae, credited here as David Moretti). Pearce, meanwhile, has designs on the dashing Clark and hijinks ensue. Finding Mr. Wright has a fast-talking script, funny performances and a nice message about self-improvement and self-care.

Now streaming on Hoopla, Tubi, Plex and Filmzie.

The Kicker…

Queerty writers aren’t the only diehard fans of Matthew Montgomery, as can be seen in this wild interview by Homopop from back in 2010.