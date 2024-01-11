Meet Josh Hutcherson’s younger gay brother Connor, who introduced him to the ‘Whistle’ meme

Josh Hutcherson is well aware of that horny lil’ “Whistle” meme video, thanks to some help from his younger brother and his boyfriend.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s star –– who is chronically offline –– discussed his surprise rebirth as a meme in a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Thankfully, he’s got a good sense of humor about it.

“These photos are some edit of, like, a montage of photos that somebody did in 2014 and they put it to a song and now it’s like a Rick Roll, basically,” Hutcherson explained.

“Now it’s like, you think you’re going to watch a recipe. They open up the pot, and it’s my face, and then ‘Whistle’ starts.” (A fairly accurate description, if we say so ourselves!)

Over the holidays, the 31-year-old was forced to confront his virality when his younger brother Connor, 27, and his boyfriend “sat [him] down and were like, ‘Okay, you don’t live on the internet. We need to explain this to you.'”

The actor’s official review? “[The memes] are very creative, very odd, and I’m here for it.”

Even President Joe Biden hopped on the trend, but it wasn’t his first time connecting with Josh.

As Hutcherson told Fallon, his work with LGBTQ+ advocacy group Straight But Not Narrow put him in the company of the then-vice president on a flight to Ohio on Air Force Two.

(“It’s modest,” The Hunger Games actor joked of the plane. “As a taxpayer, I was like, ‘Oh.’ They definitely didn’t have Wi-Fi.” LOL.)

Still, for some, the biggest gag was finding out the oft-private Hutcherson has a brother who’s part of the rainbow fam.

As it turns out, Connor publicly came out in a 2018 Instagram post from Bonnaroo’s Music and Arts Festival.

“I felt like I needed to come out in a public setting because I want to be an advocate for our community and support all people who desire to be themselves,” he wrote, adding, “No matter how you identify, it feels good to be understood and accepted.”

In the same post, he explained that the four-day Tennessee festival has helped mold him “into a very open and expressive person.”

It’s also the place where he came out to his older brother Josh in 2016.

“Some of my friends knew at the time, but he was the first person that had been in my life a long time to find out,” Connor wrote. “Being in such a comfortable and accepting place with someone I loved made me want to be honest with myself and others.”

Aw!

Connor, who regularly shares pics of his Aussie pup Loki and his boyfriend Andrew, even returned to the festival last year alongside his bro.

“8th year just as magical as the first 🌈,” he wrote.

Let us be the first to thank Connor for doing the Lord’s work in educating his brother –– and also beg him to be our new best friend!

Check out more adorable pics from Connor Hutcherson’s Instagram page below.