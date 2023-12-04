This horny Josh Hutcherson fan video is now an unhinged meme

Josh Hutcherson is many things –– talented actor, bilingual stud, short king, LGBTQ+ ally.

And now, a meme.

This is going to take some explaining, so bear with us. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of pics of the Five Nights at Freddy’s star to whet your appetite.

It all began with a 2014 fan edit featuring pics of The Hunger Games star set to a cover of rapper Flo Rida’s entendre-laden No. 1 hit “Whistle.”

Josh in New York recently! pic.twitter.com/IY0UIhMkX0 — Josh Hutcherson Updates ? (@JHutchFiles) November 28, 2023

The original YouTube video –– posted by @MetroGirlzStation –– is peak 2010s vibes. And by that, we mean it’s dripping with thirst, the Ken Burns effect is not used lightly, and the photo filters are intense.

Though the nearly 10-year-old video has over 6.1 million views, it was picked up by TikTok in the wake of new Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (led by hottie Tom Blyth).

Now, the so-called “Josh Hutcherson || Whistle” edit has received over 32 million views –– and counting –– on the platform.

It’s a little ridiculous.

Watch.

So, how is this horny lil’ silly video being used across the internet?

It’s effectively become Gen-Z’s version of Rickrolling –– a.k.a the internet prank where users are unexpectedly directed to a video of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

There’s already a page for it on Know Your Meme and users across the web have found increasingly weird ways to bait and switch viewers.

Why is Hutch popping up in lattes, graphing calculators, and slices of fruit? We’re not going to pretend like we can explain the whims of the internet.

One cannot underestimate the power of stan account fixation… although we are thankful that they drudged up this shirtless pic showing off Josh’s ’92 tattoo.

Still, the most dystopian bizarre use of the meme came from the Democratic Party’s official TikTok account. (Back off, Joe! We loved him first!)

Watch.

However, don’t expect Hutcherson to weigh in on the whetting of whistles anytime soon. At a recent Los Angeles Football Club game, he told fans that he hasn’t “seen any of it.”

“I stay off the internet, it’s scary,” Josh explained. (Have you seen that AI shirtless art of him going around? Completely understandable.)

the fact that josh hutcherson is the only person who hasn't seen the josh hutcherson whistle video it's so fucking funny i can't pic.twitter.com/Le7b5PBytW — laly (@getawayeverlark) December 3, 2023

Aside from the memes, Josh’s recent soccer game appearance had people talking for another reason. Namely, the way he lovingly gazed at fellow actor Owen Wilson, who was also in attendance.

Call it the bromance we didn’t know we needed!

josh hutcherson is looking at owen wilson the same way i look at owen wilson pic.twitter.com/bnONZlekQT — f: dana 🌙 (@MEASUREOFTHlNGS) December 4, 2023

hear me out a typical, classic style romcom movie and it’s owen wilson and josh hutcherson casted as love interests pic.twitter.com/nsS8eP1mMl — nicole? | ceo of mobius as mr. tesseract ? (@justlikeloki) December 4, 2023

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be escaping the outlandish memes anytime soon. Nor is there is a Josh Hutcherson and Owen Wilson rom-com in the works.

That being said, we won’t be in short supply of Josh in the coming months. A Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel was recently green lit and he’s got a role (and a mullet!) in The Beekeeper alongside Jason Statham, which hits theaters in January.

Now, that’s something we give a whistle!

Josh as Derek Danforth in new promotion picture for ‘The Beekeeper’ in theaters January 12th! pic.twitter.com/zoXBVvYjvu — Josh Hutcherson Updates ? (@JHutchFiles) November 26, 2023