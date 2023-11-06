Josh Hutcherson just showed off a new skill that’s got the internet even hotter

From baking bread in Panem to rocking a prosthetic schlong, we’ve long known that Josh Hutcherson is a man of many talents.

However, his latest flex is muy, muy caliente: He speaks Spanish. And he does it very well.

The 31-year-old actor showed off his bilingual proficiency in a recent clip for Peacock promoting new horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Watch.

Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish for ‘Five Nights At Freddys’ promo. pic.twitter.com/FNoumiE9je — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

Excuse us a second while we swoon. OK, we’re back!

In the short video, Hutcherson gives us a rundown on Freddy’s, which is based off a beloved video game.

He portrays protagonist Mike, a down on his luck dude with a new gig as nighttime security guard at the shuttered family-fun center Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The twist? At night, the animatronic characters come alive and try to kill people.

It’s as ridiculous (and awesome) as it sounds.

But don’t you worry, those gory little details certainly did not stop Gay Twitte r X from thirsting over his Español. And who can blame them?!

josh please let me have five nights w u https://t.co/VIinZQAjCM — adam !! ? (@blurtspider) October 30, 2023

He just got like ten times more attractive ? https://t.co/3r6YaQ8OA4 — jonny (@JBarigay) October 30, 2023

I… I might go feral https://t.co/iyCEuc6kUw — Dan ? (@danthedak) October 30, 2023

He’s so Papi — Lunya⁷ (@lunitcat) October 31, 2023

tell me a time when josh hutcherson hasn’t slayed (hint: you can’t) https://t.co/Zr2x1rUHoS — Isabelle 🙂 ???? (@izzyslaytellite) October 30, 2023

As it turns out, The Hunger Games hottie has been fluent in Spanish for a while. He picked the language up after getting cast in 2014’s Escobar: Paradise Lost. (“I didn’t know any Spanish, so I had to learn,” he told Entertainment Tonight.)

The film was also where he met his longtime girlfriend Claudia Traisac, 30, who was born in Spain. (Sorry boys!)

The two have been coupled up for nearly a decade but tend to keep their romantic life private. Though Hutcherson told E! News his relationship with the actress is “pretty good” in 2015, adding, “distance is hard, but we make it work.” Aw!

That being said, Josh has always been something of a supreme LGBTQ+ ally.

In fact, this 2011 well-intentioned (and now slightly cringe) clip from his Straight But Not Narrow campaign has been making the rounds on social media in the midst of this Hutcherson horniness.

josh hutcherson you will always be loved pic.twitter.com/SOhzhvDmYG — nate (@ndkckbsn) October 31, 2023

“There’s a lot of gay people out there talking to gay people about being gay,” he says in the video. (Sooo true.)

“Does it really matter if your guy friends like guys over girls,” he continues. “I mean, doesn’t that kind of just leave more girls for you?”

OK, so it’s the same surface level of 2010s allyship as Hilary Duff’s beloved “Ugh, that’s so girl wearing a skirt as a top” PSA.

But that doesn’t make it any less important –– or iconic. And the “mostly straight” actor has a lengthy history of advocating for the community.

this is your daily reminder that if you're homophobic or/and transphobic josh hutcherson hates you ? pic.twitter.com/UjlbErfFep — laly (@getawayeverlark) November 4, 2023

At the end of the day, we’re just happy to have an excuse to talk about Josh.

Things are certainly going well for the internet’s bilingual boyfriend.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a bonafide box office hit, having already grossed $200 million worldwide. That is a LOT of dinero.

Watch the trailer below.