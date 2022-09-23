Hilary Duff recreates iconic pro-gay PSA, ends homophobia again

“Sparks” singer Hilary Duff re-established herself as a pioneer of the queer rights movement yet again this week.

Pentatonix member Scott Hoying and his fiancé teamed up with the star to recreate an enduring public service announcement from 2008. In it, Duff confronts two girls in a shop for using the word “gay” derogatorily.

The fact that she read the girls down in the process just added to the magic of it all.

This new recreation really takes us right back to ’08:

In the words of Derrick Berry, “That was fighting for gay rights. People were killed.”

The original PSA was part of the award-winning “Think Before You Speak” campaign, the Ad Council’s first ever pro-LGBTQ awareness ad campaign. Created with queer rights organization GLSEN, the series aimed to eliminate the usage of phrases like “That’s so gay” in a derogatory sense.

This spot in particular lives on partially because of Duff’s shady delivery. When she overhears two teenage girls calling an outfit “so gay” during their shopping trip, she drops everything to go for the jugular.

“What if every time something was bad, everybody said, ‘Ugh, that’s so girl wearing a skirt as a top?’” she asks. The follow-up of “Those are cute jeans, though.” is the cherry on top.

Each spot ended with the tagline, “When you say ‘that’s so gay,’ do you realize what you say? Knock it off!” Period.

Comedian Wanda Sykes also had an ad spot with the campaign, in which she drags a group of teenage boys for saying the dreaded phrase. She kind of tears them up.

“It’s like if I thought this pepper shaker was stupid,” she says, “And I said, ‘Man, this pepper shaker is so 16-year-old boy with a chessy mustache.’ Just sayin’.”

GLSEN says that the campaign was designed to “motivate teens to become allies in the effort to raise awareness, stop using anti-LGBT language, and safely intervene when they are present and anti-LGBT harassment and behavior occurs.”

It mostly served to give gays another reason to appreciate Hilary Duff, but we really appreciate the effort.

Relive the iconic original PSA here: