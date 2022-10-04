Meghan McCain gloats over Billy Eichner’s movie, Bros, failing at box office

Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com, Bros, underperformed at the box office over its opening weekend. One person shedding no tears for the Eichner-led project is Meghan McCain.
In her latest column for the Daily Mail, McCain sets out why she believes the movie faltered.
Bros was made for a reported $22million, with an estimated further $30million spent on promotion. It took $4.8million over its opening weekend in the US. In response, Eichner tweeted, “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.
“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast!”
McCain slammed Eichner for suggesting anyone who chose to see horror flick Smile (which took the number one slot at the box office) instead of Bros over the weekend a “homophobic weirdo”.
McCain offered her own opinion on why people chose horror over Bros.
“Maybe one possible explanation is that horror movies are particularly popular right now. Interest in the genre tends to spike during times of political and cultural unrest.
“Or maybe it could be that we are weeks away from Halloween, so horror fits the mood. It’s spooky season.
“I watched ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘ on Disney this weekend. Does this make me homophobic?”
“Virtually unknown actors”
She also suggested the lack of big movie stars in Bros hampered its success. She points to movies such as The Birdcage (with Robin Williams), Brokeback Mountain (with Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger), and Philadelphia (with Tom Hanks playing a gay lawyer with AIDS), all did well at the box office. Therefore, straight people do show up to watch gay-themed movies.
“Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well, because its cast is composed of virtually unknown actors?” asks McCain.
She goes on to say Bros wasn’t as “historic” a rom-com as its marketing hype made out, coming in the wake of Love, Simon and Fire Island earlier this year. She lambasts Eichner for making people’s decision whether to pay to see Bros an “explicitly political act”.
McCain goes on to admit that she has little love for Eichner after he criticized her and called her a “f*cking moron” in 2017. McCain had criticized a speech Meryl Streep gave at an awards show, prompting Eichner to blast her.
“I am not one of those ‘boycott the liberals’ people,” said McCain. “I can separate art and film from my beliefs.”
She continued, “I don’t want to miss out on a great movie, show or song because politics gets in the way. But I also don’t feel compelled to support someone, who hates me, and many Americans likely feel the same way,” she concluded.
Michael Henry on Bros
Bros’ performance at the box office has promoted a large amount of debate. Studio Universal is still pinning its hopes on word-of-mouth leading to a long run at theaters. Bros has enjoyed overwhelmingly positive reviews.
At the other end of the spectrum to McCain, gay YouTuber Michael Henry is among those lamenting the movie’s performance.
Henry took to Instagram to say that in the wake of Queer As Folk‘s cancelation, many in the entertainment industry will think hard before bankrolling LGBTQ-specific content. He urged people to get out and support Bros.
“A part of me gets it that straight people aren’t watching, it irritates me that they’re not but whatever,” Henry said. “What really grinds my gears is when queer people especially queer actors, queer writers, queer content creators don’t show up and support this queer content.
“Not showing up opening weekend and letting your money talk really fucked you/us over. How on planet earth do you think your scrips or roles you wanna play will ever get financed unless you show up with your money and support other queer content that actually got made. Shame on you if you’re queer and didn’t show up for Bros or QAF.”
Chrisk
Well, as much as I hate the twat she did make some decent points. It’s dumb but usually those kind of movies do best with well known names. Otherwise, they’re just relegated to smaller audiences.
I honestly think this will pick up speed though. So far people that have seen it have given it high praise.
DBMC
Some of us have been screaming for movies where gay actors play gay roles. Here’s a movie where LGBTQ actors even play most of the straight roles. There are very few big names who are also out.
mastik8
They should have streamed it as well.
ZzBomb
Yes, my thoughts as well.
DBMC
Seeing it in a theater with an audience is really wonderful.
IanHunter
Definitely. I really enjoyed FIRE ISLAND streaming. I hope that they will stream it now.
1898
i hardly ever go to the movies to see a rom-com; i wait for it to come out on video or streaming. i go to the movies if it’s something i absolutely have to see on a huge screen with surround sound. rom-coms don’t make the cut.
Gadfeal
I’m in two minds about LGBT specific themes in a production. Sure, they can be fun or pertinent to LGBT viewers, but if the goal is to normalize the integration and acceptance of LGBT (or any discriminated group) by a general public, then it would NOT serve the purpose. When I see a “Black” channel and “Black” shows I can enjoy them even if I’m not Black – but it may be that most non-Black viewers are not as inclusive (i.e., humanist) as I, and just ignore their content. QAF was similar in its so specific and exclusionary themes that it was not particularly useful in getting a general public to realize and even view the LGBT perspectives.
It would be more useful to weave, as in real life, LGBT characters or narratives into a larger framework that includes most others. “Brokeback Mountain” as a “gay” narrative was not particularly relevant to me, and its depictions of sex were unrealistic, but the movie did show LGBT characters within general society, and it attracted non-LGBT viewers by virtue of its two leading actors.
In mainstream productions, integrated characters in shows like 911 or Star Trek (They even integrate non-humans, but, until The Orville, NOT same-sex relationships as natural.) Star Trek has always been a bit “preachy” and “ST Discovery” was so over the top “gynae-centric” that it may have been too “preachy” for even diehard ST fans. Nonetheless, I love seeing Michelle Yeoh dispatch baddies efficiently and elegantly with not a glimmer of hesitation!
Even the current “sanitized” integrated mainstream shows may be too unrealistic to have an effect. There should be still, today, subplots of subtle discrimination, and not present an unreal world where there is zero discrimination at all times. However, that would probably only be done on cable or the like of Netfix and Amazon Video, which are doing great service in funding “independent” productions across the world.
So, while I may find “Bros” amusing, despite the irritating on-screen persona of Billy Eichner (who must be very shy in private), the queeny characters (which perpetuate the stereotype that most gays behave like that), there is, at least, the handsome blandness of Luke McFarlane (double chin, blue eyes, great body), I doubt that it would find appeal outside of LGBT viewers.
Selverd
Double chin?
GentlemanCaller
Wow that’s a whole lot of words to just say “I’m a self-loathing closet case and a li’l bit racist.” Go away.
DBMC
This movie is really funny and really good. The audience I saw it with laughed so much. I haven’t laughed this hard at a movie in a very long time.
I get that some people just don’t like Billy Eichner, but it is too far to call him “queeny”. Also, Luke McFarlane has a double chin? Stay away from any Hallmark movie watchers.
linedrive
Oh, to have double chin like Luke’s. What in the world?!
DarkZephyr
This is really how your mind works?
BTW I think you meant “cleft chin” and not so much “double chin”. lol
Paris in Santiago
There are solid moments in the film that gave me a sobering thought or two, and made me connect with Billy Eisner and understand him so much more, with one scene outstanding. It’s when he and Jack are on the beach at sunset in Provincetown. Billy is recounting his early life in college and career. He was told by educators he was too femme to make it in film, with his voice and walk. He was too gay for this, or too gay for any career, including journalist. So many years of this just weighs heavily on him & made him realize he could only count on himself. He is heart-broken, sad and angry. Then Jack gives him a gorgeous kiss, and he makes them both get up and dance with no skills whatsoever.
Eisner has taken that anger and manifested it as the loud obnoxious in your face gay character that is funny and cringe. We DO have community members like this (throwing public tantrums), but his talent makes the unlikeable, likeable. So I can get why people don’t like him, but Billy On The Street was a CHARACTER.
And I truly believe that because Billy has that gay voice, that other gay men may have a problem with him due to internalized homophobia, because he doesn’t present as masc. (masc for masc, for example).
The masc for masc is a plot point too, and is explored with humor and sensitivity.
Go see it. Please. I cannot stress how important it is to go see it. The film industry is watching very closely. I implore that people spend money & time to get your butts in the seats. I know it’s tough with the economy right now, but this moment in history is important. Far more important than people realize. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
ZzBomb
I’m a little perturbed by the notion that any gays who don’t go out immediately on opening weekend for an LGBTQ rom-com are bad people is daft. I don’t go to see any rom-com in theaters as it is anyway, hell I barely go to see any movies in theaters any more. And sadly, for once, McCain does make some valid points here tho I don’t think ‘star power’ is really a driving force as I’ve loved Luke McFarlane for years!
Will I see this movie? Yes
Will I spend $22 bucks at my local theater to see it? No
Will I likely end up buying it on Amazon? Yes
Should have it been released on some streaming platform as well? YES!
Did Billie Eichner open himself up to criticism w/ his cynical tweet? Also yes.
Needless to say, I was more than a happy gay, with my other happy gays, at our local watering hole we take over on some Saturdays: laughing, drinking and playing board games. I found that time better spent than sitting in a movie theater socializing with no one.
GentlemanCaller
This is all correct, and both the studio and Eichner were foolish to think a non-Marvel-type movie could perform well in a theatrical-only release these days. I’ll go to the theatre if there’s a reason for a big screen and mammoth sound system. Otherwise I’ve got a big enough screen and a good enough sound system at home for nice little romcoms and parlor dramas, and I suspect many folks–gay and otherwise–are in the same boat. It’ll make money once the studio recognizes where its audience is.
DBMC
I find the industry focus on opening weekend to be really disheartening. A lot of movies build, so many very popular movies didn’t open big because adults aren’t as obsessed with getting to the movie right when it opened.
Selverd
I know this site has a hateboner for her but Meghan is hardly gloating. She’s offering the same reasons that sites like variety and forbes have suggested for why Bros underperformed in the box office.
That being said, I enjoyed the movie and hope more people will go see it.
ingyaom
I asked my bf if he wanted to go see this movie opening weekend, and he said he’d rather wait and stream it at home.
IvanPH
Billy Eichner is insufferable especially after the shade he threw at low-budget LGBTQ films at streaming platforms. That’s why I’m not seeing this film.
Meghan was also right about the cast. They weren’t just famous enough to draw a crowd. If they cast famous actors (straight or gay) as leads, this would have earned more.
Selverd
He wasn’t trying to “throw shade.” He was just excited because his movie was getting a big theatrical release.
“I want to clarify what I said about streaming content in Variety. I was not at ALL referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films, I was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded by Hollywood.”
Raphael
It doesn’t help that the first trailer made the movie look like a porn. With better promotion, it might have gone better.
LumpyPillows
I may go see it this week to make a point.
abfab
“I am not one of those ‘boycott the liberals’ people,” said McCain. “I can separate art and film from my beliefs.”
Oh, honey, you have a hard time separating your laundry.
“Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well, because its cast is composed of virtually unknown actors?” asks McCain.
No dearie, this is why YOU’RE not doing well.
graphicjack
I have heard good things about the movie and will probably see it, but I have gone to the theatre maybe twice this year so far. I think the mentality with theatres now is that if it isn’t some big blockbuster type of movie with action and special effects, what’s the point of going to the theatre anymore… risking being around people, paying a fortune for the tickets and shitty food, when a movie like Bros works just as well on a large screen monitor or TV. I used to love going to the theatre, but with the pandemic I got out of the habit, and the benefit is I save lots of money, too.
Personally, with so many good tv shows being made for streaming services (which I may or may not have subscriptions for) I can get lots of great queer content. I feel like Bros maybe should have been made for Netflix… it probably would have really succeeded there. Did a movie like this really need a budget of $22M?
As for Me-again, as much as I love to hate that miserable cow, I wouldn’t say she’s gloating, however, I don’t think she’s shedding tears, either. It’s not like she’s openly homophobic—she’s one of those ‘some of my best friends are’ types—but she just seems to hate Eichner, and it seems the feeling is mutual. She has a point about it being Hallowe’en season, though. I hate horror movies but some of y’all love to see bodies being torn apart… I’d rather see them ‘wrecked’ in porn, but that’s just me… lol.
abfab
Oh and please don’t forget all the asswipes on thier effing phones and of course the occasional mass shootings that happen in these ”art spaces”. No thanks. I’M DONE!
MikeM
Meghan is right. I DO hate her.
DBMC
Yes! This is that great gay rights activist Meghan McCain. /s
Gigi Gee
“McCain goes on to admit that she has little love for Eichner after he criticized her and called her a “f*cking moron” in 2017.”
There it is. She HATES Billy. And she’s still feeling the sting from her major fail — the flop of her online book that no one read.
Why even give her any attention?
Jim
So the movie In and Out was not a major Hollywood movie.
So In and Out was not a romcom?
Billy is just not that likeable.
dbmcvey
Was In and Out a romcom?
Bigboaster
Although she is normally insufferable, she made some valid points here. I don’t think homophobia was to blame for the movie’s poor opening box office results, There are a multitude of other factors at play that altogether didn’t benefit the film. That said, I do enjoy the film and do recommend it. It’s been getting mostly positive reviews from critics/audiences like. Even some prominent straight male reviewers on youtube praise the movie, so it’s not that the movie is too alienating to heteros.
DuMaurier
What she said wasn’t as bad as I expected from the headline (i.e., “Woke Hollyweird shoving gay stuff down our throats, nobody wants that!”—etc) Her points were more or less in line with what I’ve heard from people who support LGBT cinema.
For me, I’ll probably watch it when it streams. The trailer looks somewhat amusing on the level of an extended episode of Will & Grace. 30 years ago I would’ve rushed out opening weekend to see it, but calling a gay rom-com “historic” in 2022 seems a stretch.
And finally, making going to a movie a grim duty is perhaps the least effective way to sell a comedy. “Schindler’s List”, maybe; but even that one I waited to see on TV.
Terrycloth
I saw Billy and his co star on morning talk shows .it didn’t not change my opinion of him .I don’t hate him I dislike him. Alot..
Diplomat
Below average looks below average personality box office bomb makes sense.
dbmcvey
Your loss.
abfab
I am so glad that all of you people did the heavy lifting for me. I never ever heard of this actor and based on all that has been said here, I vote no. I don’t like him either. The last rom-com I enjoyed a lot was Midnight in Paris. Oh, and Harold And Maude.
Just.my.opinion
I do plan to see this movie. I think it will be entertaining. The question is – who is the most repulsive, McCain or Eichner? It’s a close race, for sure, but McCain probably wins.
Fahd
I have no interest in what Meghan McCain has to say about anything, and I wish I weren’t confronted with her on Queerty. What kind of budget does she have to keep getting picked up? And shame on the Daily Mail for scraping the bottom of the barrel.
jp47
I’ve never been a fan of Eichner and don’t see theatrically released films, however, Bros sounds like a pretty good film and it would be encouraging for other LGBTQ+ artists if it were successful. As for Mrs. Domenech, she can f**k right off. She’s not a film reviewer, she only put down this movie because she has an ax to grind with Eichner. Ignorant right wing trash don’t have a lot of brain power, but they never forget a slight.
Doug
I totally agree with Michael Henry. I’m really disappointed by how many excuses and negativity I’ve read by gay people to not see and support this film. The film won’t bring in any money by viewers “streaming” it. So Eichner’s not that well known as an actor… big deal. The film is very enjoyable and it was definitely worth the admission price. This isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about showing support for gay performers in Hollywood so we can continue to see more gay-themed films being made there and be taken more seriously as a bankable audience.
Ed R.
I absolutely abhor the notion that if you’re gay, they insist they we support their content, and spend our hard-earned cash on movies we have zero interest in seeing..call me old-fashioned, but I like my rom-com with a guy-girl twist. Seeing two white gay men chase each other for 2 hours can be seen in any gay bar across the nation..leave that genre to J-Lo and Julia Roberts where it belongs…
KyleMichelSullivan
I used to go to movies all the time. Gay, straight, didn’t care, if it was something I wanted to see. But they’re now an average of 2 hours long, and I’m at the age where my bladder lasts an hour and a half. Even without drinking a coke. So I wait for them to come to DVD. I miss the movie experience, but I absolutely hate having to hold it in till I’m bursting in order to make it through to the credits…or having to leave in the middle of everything to find a restroom and pee.
Joshooeerr
Judging any movie on first week box office receipts is just dumb anyway, and no indication of whether the film will turn a profit. Bros has a relatively modest budget and will easily go into profit on streaming platforms and DVD sales. Not that we’ll ever know officially, since Hollywood “creative” accounting will most likely write off half the profits so they can avoid paying royalties, etc.
dbmcvey
If you don’t like Billy Eichner, that’s fine, but you are missing a really good, really funny movie.
v6origal97
I never thought I’d say this about anything to with Meghan McCain, but she isn’t completely wrong. The marketing wasn’t good. The casting choices are mostly unknown, to the general public (meaning marketing and promotion are a must – and if it’s good, it will have legs). They should have streamed this, simultaneously. If it’s truly a fantastic comedy, word of mouth will push it into a classic, as time goes by. However, comedies don’t always do well with this release window. Typically, scary movies rule the box office. This one is going to need strong word of mouth, and less of Billy trying to make it a political statement, which historically turns off a lot of the people he’s asking to give this movie a chance.