Meghan McCain gloats over Billy Eichner’s movie, Bros, failing at box office

Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com, Bros, underperformed at the box office over its opening weekend. One person shedding no tears for the Eichner-led project is Meghan McCain.

In her latest column for the Daily Mail, McCain sets out why she believes the movie faltered.

Bros was made for a reported $22million, with an estimated further $30million spent on promotion. It took $4.8million over its opening weekend in the US. In response, Eichner tweeted, “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast!”

Related: Billy Eichner responds to “dismal” box office for ‘Bros’ on its opening weekend

McCain slammed Eichner for suggesting anyone who chose to see horror flick Smile (which took the number one slot at the box office) instead of Bros over the weekend a “homophobic weirdo”.

McCain offered her own opinion on why people chose horror over Bros.

“Maybe one possible explanation is that horror movies are particularly popular right now. Interest in the genre tends to spike during times of political and cultural unrest.

“Or maybe it could be that we are weeks away from Halloween, so horror fits the mood. It’s spooky season.

“I watched ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘ on Disney this weekend. Does this make me homophobic?”

“Virtually unknown actors”

She also suggested the lack of big movie stars in Bros hampered its success. She points to movies such as The Birdcage (with Robin Williams), Brokeback Mountain (with Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger), and Philadelphia (with Tom Hanks playing a gay lawyer with AIDS), all did well at the box office. Therefore, straight people do show up to watch gay-themed movies.

“Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well, because its cast is composed of virtually unknown actors?” asks McCain.

She goes on to say Bros wasn’t as “historic” a rom-com as its marketing hype made out, coming in the wake of Love, Simon and Fire Island earlier this year. She lambasts Eichner for making people’s decision whether to pay to see Bros an “explicitly political act”.

McCain goes on to admit that she has little love for Eichner after he criticized her and called her a “f*cking moron” in 2017. McCain had criticized a speech Meryl Streep gave at an awards show, prompting Eichner to blast her.

“I am not one of those ‘boycott the liberals’ people,” said McCain. “I can separate art and film from my beliefs.”

She continued, “I don’t want to miss out on a great movie, show or song because politics gets in the way. But I also don’t feel compelled to support someone, who hates me, and many Americans likely feel the same way,” she concluded.

Michael Henry on Bros

Bros’ performance at the box office has promoted a large amount of debate. Studio Universal is still pinning its hopes on word-of-mouth leading to a long run at theaters. Bros has enjoyed overwhelmingly positive reviews.

At the other end of the spectrum to McCain, gay YouTuber Michael Henry is among those lamenting the movie’s performance.

Henry took to Instagram to say that in the wake of Queer As Folk‘s cancelation, many in the entertainment industry will think hard before bankrolling LGBTQ-specific content. He urged people to get out and support Bros.

“A part of me gets it that straight people aren’t watching, it irritates me that they’re not but whatever,” Henry said. “What really grinds my gears is when queer people especially queer actors, queer writers, queer content creators don’t show up and support this queer content.

“Not showing up opening weekend and letting your money talk really fucked you/us over. How on planet earth do you think your scrips or roles you wanna play will ever get financed unless you show up with your money and support other queer content that actually got made. Shame on you if you’re queer and didn’t show up for Bros or QAF.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Henry (@michaelhenry915)

Related: Is gay comic Michael Henry right or wrong about overly-touchy friends?