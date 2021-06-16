Meghan McCain was up late last night tweeting about masturbation and nobody liked it

Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, was up late last night tweeting about masturbation, which is an activity she evidently thinks only liberals engage in.

Yesterday evening at around 10:20 p.m., John McCain’s daughter tweeted a New York Post article titled “Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square.” She included the caption, “You guys it’s fine, he works for CNN!”

For the record, the man who was caught masturbating does not work for CNN. His name is Deaven Russell and the New York Post describes him as “a 43-year-old vagrant” who lives in a homeless shelter.

Russell currently has several pending criminal cases against him, ranging from shoplifting to menacing to weapons possession. From the sounds of it, he may suffer from mental illness, though this has not been confirmed.

But that didn’t stop McCain from turning his tragic story into some sort of political punchline.

Unfortunately for her, her attempt at a joke didn’t land with folx on Twitter, and now she’s being totally dragged for it…

Leave it up to @MeghanMcCain to politicize masturbation 🤣 — Jacob T (@capt_ayhab) June 16, 2021

You literally keep sinking lower and lower. — Kris Gauthier (@Jettagirl09) June 16, 2021

Comedy is not your strong suit. — Eileen gordon 🍀🐬🌻☮️ (@Eileeng27736970) June 16, 2021

The sad part is that most of your followers will only read your caption and actually believe you. — Donna From the 70’s (@posteherchild) June 16, 2021

If he sexually assaulted someone, he would work for fox or your party would make him president. — RedReaderLib (@LKSanto14039718) June 16, 2021

Who cares about people pleasuring themselves. We have worse issues. — John S (@JohnFromOhio7) June 16, 2021

To bad your parents class was not genetic. Because if it is then it skipped a generation. Because you have none . — john (@johnftlaud) June 16, 2021

Megan, I thought you had more dignity than to remark on something like this!! I guess I held you in too high regard. Sad that I was wrong. — Eileen M. Dunn (@edunn1230) June 16, 2021

You guys it’s fine, my daddy is John McCain — racism is bad, mmky (@ERH72935238) June 16, 2021

White republican mom humor pic.twitter.com/cQgxtvkBeh — James (@youknowwhat6504) June 16, 2021

Even after the joke didn’t land, McCain, who clearly doesn’t know how to read the room, followed it up with another one.

“I will be writing CNN masturbation sarcasm tweets until I die,” she tweeted.

I will be writing @CNN masturbation sarcasm tweets until I die. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 16, 2021

Meghan’s second masturbation joke didn’t land either…

You go for it, girl. Finally found your speed & intellect level, I see. — PithyMcQueen (@PithyasHell) June 16, 2021

Is that how you orgasm @MeghanMcCain — Zeelite (@Zurc1975) June 16, 2021

Sad that you can’t stop thinking about men masturbating. Please bring this up to your therapist at your next session. I believe there’s medication for obsessive thoughts, too, that may help. — Marty & mom 🐕‍🦺🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🌷 (@colleengrott) June 16, 2021

I’m sure your daughter & her friends would love to read them when she’s older. — Lizzybean (@lizzybean3712) June 16, 2021

Are u aware that u might not be entirely ok? — dayB (@noblog73) June 16, 2021

Meghan, if you’re reading, it’s probably best that you lay off the masturbation jokes and stick to what you’re good at. Just don’t ask us what that is.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.