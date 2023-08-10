Melania allegedly wrote a ton of sh*t-talking emails about her husband & now prosecutors want to see them

Better stock up on paper towels because it sounds like a whole bunch of tea is about to be spilled.

Melania Trump is reportedly freaking out after learning New York City district attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff are said to be doubling down on efforts to obtain her personal emails as part of the investigation into hush money payments Donald Trump allegedly made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A source tells Radar that emails contain “devastating secrets” about Melania and Donald’s unconventional relationship, family feuds, extramarital affairs, and details about a potential $2 billion divorce.

“The last thing she wants is for people to know how much her husband put her through and her fraught relationships with Donald’s children,” the source says. “There’s no way the family could survive that kind of public humiliation!”

“The emails hang the ex-president out to dry.”

Judge Juan Merchan, who has been overseeing the felony case against Trump, initially denied Bragg’s request to view Mel’s emails last month, saying the subpoena was too broad, ruling, “This request would yield significantly more responsive records than necessary.”

But Bragg is apparently determined to get his hands on them, which the Trump insider tells Radar could have a seriously negative impact on the ex-FLOTUS’s personal life and NFT business brand.

“Those emails could make Melania relive the entire betrayal again in the public eye,” the insider alleges. “It also would reveal what she knew about the affair along with many other humiliating aspects of her husband’s business and personal life!”

The source adds that the emails might also contain Melania’s game plan for divorcing Trump, especially if he’s convicted in any of the three (likely soon to be four) state and federal cases against him.

In addition to the hush money case in New York, in which the ex-president is facing 34 felony counts, there’s also the classified documents case in Florida, where he’s facing 40 more counts, and the January 6 case in Washington, D.C., in which he’s facing another four courts. He’s also expected to be indicted in Georgia any day now for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all three cases and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in Georgia.

“She’s likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges,” the source tells Radar, “and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court.”

In an interview with Good Morning Britain back in April, shortly after Trump’s first indictment, Daniels expressed sympathy for Mrs. Trump, who hasn’t attended a single one of her husband’s recent court appearances.

“If she’s in sort of a situation that is how it appears then, yeah, I feel bad for her,” the adult film star said. “She’s a mother. I would assume that, just like me, as a mother, her main priority is her child.”

Asked if she had a message for the ex-FLOTUS, Daniels replied, “Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce proceedings.”

Perhaps Melania will be taking her up on that offer after all?