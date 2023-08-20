Melania is officially out of f*cks, wants “nothing to do” with her husband, his legal problems, or any of you

Donald Trump was hit with yet another criminal indictment this week–this time in the great state of Georgia–and apparently nobody could be less bothered by the whole thing than his wife of 18 years, Melania.

A source claiming to be close to the ex-FLOTUS told People this week that Mrs. Trump ran out of f*cks to give long ago and just wants to live her god damn life. Is that too much to ask?

“Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” the source claimed before adding, “She leads her own life.”

“She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it. She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere.”

That certainly tracks.

Melania hasn’t accompanied her husband to any of his recent court or commented on his myriad legal troubles, which now include 91 federal and state charges that culminate into a potential maximum sentence of 717.5 years in prison, though it’s unlikely he’ll face that much time, in large part because he’s already 77-years-old, which is the current average life expectancy of an American.

The source added that Melania, who once aspired to be a world famous fashion model and businesswoman, considers Trump’s latest indictment out of Georgia to be “another problem for her husband [but] not for her.”

Evidently, she’s much more concerned with living a quiet life surrounded by close friends and family and ignoring what goes on in the real world.

“Melania has a small circle of family and very few trusted friends,” the source said. “Unlike others who belong to her husband’s clubs, she doesn’t rely on outside stimulants to guide her daily life. She has her son, other family members, and select friends.”

CNN reported this week that Trump and his legal team have been negotiating the details of his surrender with authorities in Georgia. Fulton County DA Fani Willis has given him until Friday, August 25 to turn himself in or face a warrant for his arrest.

But unlike the last three times, it sounds like he might actually have his mugshot taken when he shows up to the police station next week:

Trump’s surrender and arraignment will look different in Georgia than in his previous three criminal cases. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has previously suggested he wants to treat these defendants the same as any other defendant would be treated, which means they would have mugshots taken and be fingerprinted. However, the authorities in Fulton County will need to coordinate with the Secret Service and Trump’s attorneys about the logistics of the former president’s surrender. The initial court appearance for Trump and other defendants is expected to be set by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned to the historic case.

If past is prologue, Mrs. Trump won’t be there to blot her husband’s foundation or fix his toupee before he gets his picture taken. Nor will she be waiting in the car after he is released ready to supply him with an Adderall and a can of Diet Coke.

The charges Trump faces in Georgia are classified as a “serious felony” and carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison before a person is eligible to go before the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Presidents and governors also don’t have the authority to pardon in Georgia. Which means that if he’s found guilty he’ll have to serve time.

As all this unfolds, Trump’s 2024 primary opponents are preparing for the first GOP primary debate, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump has indicated that he won’t participate in the debate and is instead reportedly planning to sit-down for an online interview with disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an apparent F.U. to his opponents, the Republican National Committee, and Fox News, which is hosting the event.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all of the cases against him.