Mary Trump makes another cryptic prediction as her crazy uncle prepares to surrender in Georgia

Donald Trump made history again this week when he became the only former U.S. president ever to be criminally indicted once twice thrice four times. It’s a unique distinction both he and the Republican party will forever be remembered for. Congrats, guys!

A grand jury in Georgia charged the ex-president with felony racketeering and numerous other conspiracy charges in a 98-page, 41-count indictment related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

He and the 18 other defendants in the case have been charged under the state’s mafia-busting Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, which is typically used to dismantle organized crime groups, and have until August 25 to surrender themselves to authorities or risk having warrants issued for their arrests. Eek!

Speaking to Alex Wagner on MSNBC last night, the ex-president’s pesky lesbian niece Mary Trump said she thinks her crazy uncle is still at least partially in denial over the severity of the situation. Although, deep down, she believes he’s utterly terrified.

She also predicted that, when the time finally comes for him to surrender himself to authorities, he might finally–finally–that he’s, as Rosie O’Donnell put it earlier this week, “in big sh*t.”

“Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy, deep down,” Mary said. “It might actually start breaking through that there’s nothing he can do to get out of this.”

"Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy, deep down," the former president's niece Mary Trump says. "It might actually start breaking through that there's nothing he can do to get out of this." pic.twitter.com/onJ9CpDULG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 17, 2023

Shortly after her uncle’s latest indictment was issued on Monday evening, Mary took to Twitter to remind everyone that organized crime has been his modus operandi for the last half a century, ever since he was first took over the family business and was quickly sued for violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act by refusing to rent to Black people.

“In fairness, he’s been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s–this one just includes people who aren’t actually members of his family,” she tweeted late last night.

In fairness, he's been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s–this one just includes people who aren't actually members of his family. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 15, 2023

CNN reported yesterday that the ex-president and his legal team are currently negotiating the details of his surrender with authorities in Georgia. Unlike the last three times, it sounds like he might actually have his mugshot taken when he turns himself in:

Trump’s surrender and arraignment will look different in Georgia than in his previous three criminal cases. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has previously suggested he wants to treat these defendants the same as any other defendant would be treated, which means they would have mugshots taken and be fingerprinted. However, the authorities in Fulton County will need to coordinate with the Secret Service and Trump’s attorneys about the logistics of the former president’s surrender. The initial court appearance for Trump and other defendants is expected to be set by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned to the historic case.

Earlier in the week, a fake, AI-generated mugshot of Trump began circulating online, offering people a sneak peek at what the country’s first presidential mugshot could look like.

Do you think Trump should be FORCED to have his mugshot taken? Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/XMghrcCvVY — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) August 16, 2023

If convicted in Georgia, 77-year-old Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing ever in his whole entire life, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

When announcing the indictment this week, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who the ex-president has falsely accused of having an affair with a gang member, reiterated that all defendants in the case are innocent until proven guilty.

“Please remember that everyone charged in this bill of indictment is presumed innocent,” she said.

