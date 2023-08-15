Once again, Rosie O’Donnell nails it with her reaction to Trump’s latest indictment: “He’s in big sh*t!”

It was nearly eight years ago to the day when Donald Trump issued an unprovoked attack against Rosie O’Donnell at his first ever presidential debate, during which he recycled his “fat pig” insult against the funny lady. Well, Rosie is certainly getting the last laugh… again and again and again and again.

On Monday night, Trump was indicted for the fourth time in five months, this time for his alleged wide-ranging efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. A grand jury charged the ex-president, along with 18 other defendants, with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy charges in a 98-page, 41-count indictment.

Per tradition, O’Donnell took to TikTok and shared her spontaneous reaction to her archemeny’s latest legal woes. While this video was more bare bones than O’Donnell’s other offerings, the 61-year-old funny lady was at her trolling best.

“He’s in big sh*t,” she said. “He really is.”

It’s hard to argue with that. Some of the most damning evidence includes a call Trump made to Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, instructing him to find enough votes for Trump to win the battleground state.

The indictment also reveals that one of Trump’s attorneys was granted access to voting machines in a rural Georgia county to steal data.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged Trump and his henchmen under the state’s mafia-busting Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, which is often used to take down organized crime groups.

“If you are a prosecutor, it’s a gold mine. If you are a defense attorney, it’s a nightmare,” a law professor told the New York Times.

As Rosie said, Trump is in big sh*t!

“He should get his trial, and then, you know, he should pay for his crime—should he be found guilty. Should he be found guilty,” she offered.

The word “should,” of course, is doing a lot of work there.

“There’s a lot of evidence, Donald. A lot of evidence,” said O’Donnell. “I don’t know what to say. I’m glad to see the systems work here in the United States, and nobody is above the law, not even a former president. Congratulations, America. We survived.”

O’Donnell wasn’t the only long-time Trump foe who reacted Monday to his numerous criminal indictments. His pesky lesbian niece Mary Trump reminded everyone that her uncle has been a criminal for at least 50 years.

“In fairness, he’s been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s–this one just includes people who aren’t actually members of his family,” she tweeted.

Zing!

The only sane adult in the Trump family offered more of her thoughts on Substack, ending with an important message to her readers: “Remember: Hillary Clinton was right about everything.”

Speaking of Hillary, Trump’s arch political rival appeared Monday on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, and allowed herself a brief victory laugh before delving into the crisis at hand.

“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” she said.

It is a terrible moment for the country, but it’s apparent many of Trump’s targets, including O’Donnell, are enjoying his well-deserved comeuppance.