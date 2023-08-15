Mary Trump & Hillary Clinton win for best responses to Donald Trump being indicted again… again… again

Donald Trump has been indicted again… again… again. This time by a grand jury in Georgia, which charged the ex-president, along with 18 other defendants, with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy charges in a 98-page, 41-count indictment issued late last night after a nearly two-year investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.
Per AP:
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.
The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.
Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged Trump and his henchmen under the state’s mafia-busting Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, which is often used to take down organized crime groups, Ponzi and embezzlement schemes, and public corruption cases.
Per NYT:
It’s a powerful law enforcement tool. The Georgia RICO statute allows prosecutors to bundle together what may seem to be unrelated crimes committed by a host of different people if those crimes are perceived to be in support of a common objective.
“It allows a prosecutor to go after the head of an organization, loosely defined, without having to prove that that head directly engaged in a conspiracy or any acts that violated state law,” Michael Mears, a law professor at John Marshall Law School in Atlanta. “If you are a prosecutor, it’s a gold mine. If you are a defense attorney, it’s a nightmare.”
In response to Trump’s latest indictment, the ex-president’s pesky lesbian niece, bestselling author and all around badass Mary Trump, reminded everyone that organized crime has been her uncle’s modus operandi for the last half a century, ever since he was first took over the family business and was quickly sued for violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act by refusing to rent to Black people.
“In fairness, he’s been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s–this one just includes people who aren’t actually members of his family,” she tweeted late last night.
💅💅💅
She followed that up with a longer post on Substack, writing, “I’m still trying to process what’s happened tonight—and obviously there is still a lot we don’t know—but for reasons I can’t yet fully articulate, this feels different from all of the indictments that have come before. This feels pivotal, this feels more real.”
“Go to sleep. Hydrate. Breathe. And remember: Hillary Clinton was right about everything,” she added.
Speaking of Hillary Clinton, she just happened to be on Rachel Maddow‘s show on MSNBC for a live interview at the very moment news of Trump’s latest indictment broke and her immediate response was, well, maybe it’s better if you take a look for yourselves…
Clinton later expressed regret over the whole situation, telling Maddow, “I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes.”
“The only satisfaction is that the system is working,” she continued. “That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”
Shortly after indictment was issued, Trump’s camp released a statement saying “the events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation.”
If convicted, the 77-year-old, one-term, twice-impeach, four-time-indicted ex-president, who has already been indicted in New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C. for his business dealings, handling of classified documents, and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, faces between five and 20 years in prison plus a fine.
5 Comments
jcool
the fact that the trump synchronized megaphone team focuses on the inadvertant early release of the story is telling. they know what’s coming. RICO, mr trump/gambino. buh bye
woodroad34
“In fairness, he’s been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s” — yes, and anyone who paid attention to that back in 2016 would not have voted for him. Laziness and conservative laissez faire to Republicans being criminals got him here. They are their own worst enemies and they still have not learned. Anyone who votes for Trump is not voting for any ideal (Trump is an actual Rino, you know)–they’re voting for deviancy.
jcool
most of america only knew him from “the apprentice” and believed his business man pitch. thankfully, they got it together before dr oz. plus, let’s face it, hillary had much baggage. BUT NOW WE KNOW!!!!!
Kangol2
A sizable portion of the people who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 did not care that he was the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s. They didn’t care about his multiple transgressions (groping women’s crotches, the dozen+ alleged rapes and sexual assaults), his incessant lying (which only got worse once he got into office in 2017), his bankruptcies and corruption, none of it.
He was and remains an icon of anti-democratic, fascist White supremacy and racial, ethnic, class, and gendered domination, as the Charlottesville march made quite clear, and many of the people who are still supporting him do not even care that nearly 1 million people died under his watch from Covid (worse than many other countries of comparable size), that he blew up the US economy in 2020, that he and his corrupt family basically made bank off US taxpayers, that he tried to overthrow a US election in Washington and numerous states, and that his tenure was marked by failed domestic and international policies (including worsening climate change) that they and their children will have to deal with.
People voting for Trump know what they’re getting, and they’re quite happy with it.
Mister P
When they go to vote for trump, they’re not sending their best……
In fact, his supporters look like low IQ morons who hate America.