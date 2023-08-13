The not-so-quiet misery of Melania Trump

In the least surprising news of the week, Melania Trump didn’t give AF about being first lady. Nor did she give AF if people thought she didn’t give AF about being first lady. Basically, she had zero F’s to give then, and she has even fewer F’s to give today.

That’s according to Kate Andersen Brower, bestselling author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.

In a new interview with She Knows, Brower shares some of the insight she gleaned from researching the first ladies of the modern era, including the most divisive and disliked one of the bunch.

“I always felt that [Melania] didn’t want to be the first lady and she was unapologetic about it,” Brower said. “She wasn’t interested in doing what we expected of her.”

Ya think?!?

She didn’t move into the White House until six months after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and then she never did anything once she finally got there. (Aside from rip out Jackie O’s rose garden and rebuild that tennis pavilion that nobody ever uses.)

Like, she literally wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” printed on the back while going to pose for a photo opp at the Southern border.

When she was FLOTUS, Melania Trump destroyed Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden because she didn't want to leave any doubt that she's as big an asshole as her husband. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 8, 2023

Then as soon as Trump left office, Melania retreated even further from the spotlight and now spends her days purportedly hiding inside the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago, getting spa treatments, hawking NFTs, and avoiding pretty much everyone, including her husband.

Brower says Melania “lowered the bar” for what’s expected of a first lady, as well as what’s expected of a political spouse. As her husband makes his third bid for the Oval Office, she says, “We don’t expect to see or hear from her. If we do, it’s surprising.”

Indeed, Mrs. Trump hasn’t stepped foot on the campaign trail on behalf of her husband and has only given one interview with Fox News, during which she said she fully backed his candidacy.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Brower also notes how Melania’s complete lack of interest in her husband’s political career is a stark contrast to America’s Karen Casey DeSantis, who has been campaigning hard for her husband, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, in his futile effort at winning GOP nomination for president in 2024.

“Casey DeSantis is filling that more stereotypical wife, mother, advisor [role],” Brower says. “She reminds me a bit of Nancy Reagan. She’s his biggest protector.”

Unlike Melania, who couldn’t even be bothered to accompany her husband to his last arraignment… or the arraignment before that… or the arraignment before that. She hasn’t attended a single one of his court appearances or commented on any of his latest legal troubles.

An insider told People earlier this year that Mrs. Trump, who once aspired to be a world famous supermodel and is said to still be pissed about getting snubbed by Vogue, now has absolutely no desire to be a public figure.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source said. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

In April, the ex-FLOTUS’s office put out a statement saying, “People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump.”