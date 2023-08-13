The not-so-quiet misery of Melania Trump

In the least surprising news of the week, Melania Trump didn’t give AF about being first lady. Nor did she give AF if people thought she didn’t give AF about being first lady. Basically, she had zero F’s to give then, and she has even fewer F’s to give today.
That’s according to Kate Andersen Brower, bestselling author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.
In a new interview with She Knows, Brower shares some of the insight she gleaned from researching the first ladies of the modern era, including the most divisive and disliked one of the bunch.
“I always felt that [Melania] didn’t want to be the first lady and she was unapologetic about it,” Brower said. “She wasn’t interested in doing what we expected of her.”
Ya think?!?
She didn’t move into the White House until six months after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and then she never did anything once she finally got there. (Aside from rip out Jackie O’s rose garden and rebuild that tennis pavilion that nobody ever uses.)
Like, she literally wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” printed on the back while going to pose for a photo opp at the Southern border.
Then as soon as Trump left office, Melania retreated even further from the spotlight and now spends her days purportedly hiding inside the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago, getting spa treatments, hawking NFTs, and avoiding pretty much everyone, including her husband.
Brower says Melania “lowered the bar” for what’s expected of a first lady, as well as what’s expected of a political spouse. As her husband makes his third bid for the Oval Office, she says, “We don’t expect to see or hear from her. If we do, it’s surprising.”
Indeed, Mrs. Trump hasn’t stepped foot on the campaign trail on behalf of her husband and has only given one interview with Fox News, during which she said she fully backed his candidacy.
“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”
Brower also notes how Melania’s complete lack of interest in her husband’s political career is a stark contrast to
America’s Karen Casey DeSantis, who has been campaigning hard for her husband, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, in his futile effort at winning GOP nomination for president in 2024.
“Casey DeSantis is filling that more stereotypical wife, mother, advisor [role],” Brower says. “She reminds me a bit of Nancy Reagan. She’s his biggest protector.”
Unlike Melania, who couldn’t even be bothered to accompany her husband to his last arraignment… or the arraignment before that… or the arraignment before that. She hasn’t attended a single one of his court appearances or commented on any of his latest legal troubles.
An insider told People earlier this year that Mrs. Trump, who once aspired to be a world famous supermodel and is said to still be pissed about getting snubbed by Vogue, now has absolutely no desire to be a public figure.
“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source said. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”
In April, the ex-FLOTUS’s office put out a statement saying, “People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump.”
13 Comments
Pantherman007
“Now has absolutely no desire to be a public figure.” Funny coincidence – i have a lot of desire for her to not be a public figure.
Colorado Couple
100% agree! And that goes double for her husband – other than being publicly known as a convicted criminal.
still_onthemark
Lately she doesn’t even need to try to avoid Trump because he’s been living in New Jersey all summer. It’s too hot and humid to golf in Mara-Lardo. Plus he enjoys visiting his first wife’s grave, especially when he has to retrieve a stray ball.
Jim
well yeah that grave gave him a significant tax break
abfab
The pig is also hangning out with all the Little Piggies AKA The Deplorables at the pork tent.
”Trump was followed around the fair by a mob of supporters, shaking hands and signing autographs outside the pork tent and walking though the animal center to examine cattle. A crush of people gathered around him, with some climbing on top of a parked work van to glimpse the former president.”
abfab
In Iowa. “Where Democracy Starts”. Yeah, right, sure, okay.
Harrisonk
Are they still married?
Jim
Melania will get involved as long as it pays.
abfab
She must work very cheap. I bet she hopes he croaks real soon….. as much as we all do. Bastard.
dbmcvey
She was a willing accomplice. No rehabilitation for her.
abfab
They still have Marla Maples roped, tied and muzzled. Melania will be fitted and debriefed.
ScottOnEarth
In my opinion, this do-nothing dimwit was a low-rent call-girl whose sole goal in life was to hook-up with a rich man and do nothing for the rest of her life. Of course she didn’t want to be First Lady. Not only does she have absolutely no personality, she’s basically an uneducated moron who probably doesn’t like to wake up before noon. Being First Lady was highly inconvenient for her….and it showed. She was a horrible representative of this country and will always be a stain on its history.
abfab
ScottOnEarth………..I had to play on this, so I am begging your pardon:
In my opinion, this do-nothing dimwit Donald Trump, whose sole goal in life was to hook-up with a eastern european magazine poser bimbo and do nothing for the rest of his life. Of course he didn’t want to be President. Not only does he have absolutely no personality, he’s basically an uneducated moron who probably doesn’t like to wake up before noon. Being First Man was highly inconvenient for him….and it showed. He was a horrible representative of this country and will always be a stain on its history.