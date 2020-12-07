#bebest

Melania announces sole accomplishment as FLOTUS: completion of White House tennis pavilion

By

Good news for future Melania Trump historians!

In 50 or so years, when they’re tasked with writing about her actual accomplishments as First Lady of the United States of America, they’ll now have something to write about.

After doing literally nothing for the better part of four years, Melania announced this morning the completion of the White House tennis pavilion, a project she personally oversaw.

(OK, OK. We know what you’re thinking. But what about Jackie’s rose garden? Well, that might’ve been an accomplishment had the garden not withered and died three weeks after its official unveiling.)

In a statement about the tennis pavilion issued today (which also, BTW, happens to be Pearl Harbor Day), the outgoing FLOTUS said, “Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House.”

“It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

The White House tennis pavilion, which was paid for with private donations, was Melania’s “legacy project.”

(Side note: We’d be very curious to know who gave money to the White House tennis pavilion fund and why.)

Unfortunately for her, she only has 44 days to enjoy it before the Bidens move in. Whomp, whomp.

Here’s how Twitter’s been responding to Melania announcing the completion of the White House tennis pavilion…

