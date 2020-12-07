Melania announces sole accomplishment as FLOTUS: completion of White House tennis pavilion

Good news for future Melania Trump historians!

In 50 or so years, when they’re tasked with writing about her actual accomplishments as First Lady of the United States of America, they’ll now have something to write about.

After doing literally nothing for the better part of four years, Melania announced this morning the completion of the White House tennis pavilion, a project she personally oversaw.

(OK, OK. We know what you’re thinking. But what about Jackie’s rose garden? Well, that might’ve been an accomplishment had the garden not withered and died three weeks after its official unveiling.)

In a statement about the tennis pavilion issued today (which also, BTW, happens to be Pearl Harbor Day), the outgoing FLOTUS said, “Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House.”

“It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

The White House tennis pavilion, which was paid for with private donations, was Melania’s “legacy project.”

(Side note: We’d be very curious to know who gave money to the White House tennis pavilion fund and why.)

Unfortunately for her, she only has 44 days to enjoy it before the Bidens move in. Whomp, whomp.

Here’s how Twitter’s been responding to Melania announcing the completion of the White House tennis pavilion…

Oh Good, those people in their ICU beds will feel so much better knowing that melania has finished her tennis pavilion. https://t.co/8xuIf4WW8i — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) December 7, 2020

“Hey kids, we can’t eat dinner tonight and they’ll be no Christmas for us this year, but the First Lady Birther built a tennis pavilion.” — Rob (@angrypooka) December 7, 2020

Shouldn’t she be packing?

WTF is this home improvement crap? — Woodson_k (@woodson_kb) December 7, 2020

I’m just so glad Melania finished her tennis pavilion https://t.co/lrYcZH6X1o — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 7, 2020

I’m sure Jill Biden will enjoy using the tennis pavilion while she is in the White House. — KosmoKittie 🇺🇸☘️🏳️‍🌈 (@kosmokittie) December 7, 2020

Nearly 15 million infected and 300,000 dead Americans, but the Christmas hating @FLOTUS has completed her tennis pavilion. #BeBest https://t.co/B88Q0D2KiS — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 7, 2020

Oh good. I was so worried about the completion of the tennis pavilion. 😕 — Lori m (@lori_miley) December 7, 2020

These people in food lines won’t be going to the tennis pavilion @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/RCUEanBUXd — Derek Favretto (@Favretto) December 7, 2020

It’s also the announcement of the completion of Melania’s tennis pavilion. — CathyO (@cathyob1) December 7, 2020

