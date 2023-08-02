As usual, Rosie O’Donnell has the best response to Donald Trump’s latest indictment

You’ve probably heard by now that Donald Trump was indicted (again) yesterday.

The 2024 frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president was charged by a federal grand jury with four counts related to his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The charges include three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States; another to obstruct an official government proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote; and a third to deprive people of a civil right, the right to have their votes counted. He was also slapped with a fourth charge of obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding.

This is now Trump’s third indictment just this year, with at least one more expected in the coming weeks related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.

For a lot of people, these indictments have become so commonplace that they barely even register on anyone’s radar anymore, despite the gravity of the situation. But there’s one person who remains absolutely gleeful everytime the one-term, twice-impeached, thrice-indicted ex-president gets his comeuppance: Rosie O’Donnell.

Shortly after news broke late yesterday afternoon, she took to TikTok to post yet another video about it.

“Indicted again,” she captioned the video, which featured a slideshow of her original Trump artwork set to Tina Turner’s song “I Can’t Stand The Rain” off her 1984 album Private Dancer.

When a follower asked, “Rosie, is this ur artwork? I luv it”, the 61-year-old funny lady responded in the affirmative.

O’Donnell and Trump’s beef dates back to her days as a co-host on The View when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner.

Since then, he’s publicly attacked her several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.

Trump’s latest arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, D.C. He is expected to plead not guilty, and has called the whole thing an “un-American witch hunt” and likened the investigation against him to Nazi Germany.

The four latest crimes that Trump has been charged with all carry possible prison sentences of five and 20 years which means that, if convicted, the 77-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

As for O’Donnell, she continues living her best life at her beach house, hanging out with her kids and recording her weekly iHeartRadio podcast Onward with Rosie O’Donnell.