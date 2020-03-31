Melania Trump tells people to go outside and “breathe in some fresh air” during coronavirus pandemic

First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t speak often, but when she does, it’s almost always something vapid and unhelpful.

Case in point: Her recent tweet encouraging everyone to go outside and take in a big gulp of fresh air as more and more of their fellow Americans succumb to a painful and deadly respiratory disease.

The First Lady posted a picture of a cherry blossom tree (through an ominous filter), along with the caption: “If you are able, try to take a few moments to get outside & breathe in some fresh air. Enjoy spring & beautiful nature! We all need to take care of ourselves so that we can try to help take care of others.”

If you are able, try to take a few moments to get outside & breathe in some fresh air. Enjoy spring & beautiful nature! We all need to take care of ourselves so that we can try to help take care of others. pic.twitter.com/NoTY7LdAPX — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2020

Just for the record, the World Health Organization announced yesterday that it’s “not seeing” airborne transmission of coronavirus, which is encouraging news. But that doesn’t make Melania’s tweet any less tone deaf as thousands of Americans quite literally cannot breathe right now, and thousands more are too terrified to leave their homes for groceries, let alone to “enjoy spring & beautiful nature!”

As for the response her tweet has received, let’s just say it hasn’t been good…

Sure, Birther — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) March 29, 2020

Some people can’t even breathe, madam. Too bad there are no ventilators because someone figured this was just a big Democratic hoax. — CindyInCA. (@LoveMyCymba) March 29, 2020

Must be nice to have a big beautiful area to walk around. But please everyone step outside of there tiny little apartments right next to lots of people, and get the virus. Freaking clueless! — Missy Dee (@CuteCoffeeWench) March 29, 2020

I’m going to be honest with you, these saccharine tweets while the front lines don’t have PPE and your husband spends all day sh**posting on twitter are not helping anyone. Please stop. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 29, 2020

Thanks Nipples, We’ll be sure to share this with the people waiting for ventilators in ICU. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) March 29, 2020

Your husband is killing his people with his ineptitude and you’re tweeting about butterflies and unicorns. — Kerry Bird White (@KerryBirdWhite1) March 29, 2020

As nurses, we do not have time to get outside. Please beg your husband to commit to doing something about this #COVID versus tweeting about ratings. People are dying. — Leadership (@Nursesleadwell) March 29, 2020

Nice thought… especially for the folks currently dying because they literally can’t breathe. — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) March 29, 2020

Thank you for what you have endured. — VickyQMerriKayID4 (@q_id4) March 29, 2020

Mrs. Trump’s tweet comes shortly after first daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted about the importance of social distancing right after her dad, to whom she serves as an “advisor,” said he wanted to relax social distancing guidelines.

