Melania Trump tells people to go outside and “breathe in some fresh air” during coronavirus pandemic

First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t speak often, but when she does, it’s almost always something vapid and unhelpful.
Case in point: Her recent tweet encouraging everyone to go outside and take in a big gulp of fresh air as more and more of their fellow Americans succumb to a painful and deadly respiratory disease.
The First Lady posted a picture of a cherry blossom tree (through an ominous filter), along with the caption: “If you are able, try to take a few moments to get outside & breathe in some fresh air. Enjoy spring & beautiful nature! We all need to take care of ourselves so that we can try to help take care of others.”
If you are able, try to take a few moments to get outside & breathe in some fresh air. Enjoy spring & beautiful nature! We all need to take care of ourselves so that we can try to help take care of others. pic.twitter.com/NoTY7LdAPX
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2020
Just for the record, the World Health Organization announced yesterday that it’s “not seeing” airborne transmission of coronavirus, which is encouraging news. But that doesn’t make Melania’s tweet any less tone deaf as thousands of Americans quite literally cannot breathe right now, and thousands more are too terrified to leave their homes for groceries, let alone to “enjoy spring & beautiful nature!”
As for the response her tweet has received, let’s just say it hasn’t been good…
Sure, Birther
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) March 29, 2020
We’re busy. pic.twitter.com/1GDAxakMLW
— 1finekitty VOTED BLUE ❄️🌊🔜 (@1finekitty) March 30, 2020
Some people can’t even breathe, madam. Too bad there are no ventilators because someone figured this was just a big Democratic hoax.
— CindyInCA. (@LoveMyCymba) March 29, 2020
Must be nice to have a big beautiful area to walk around. But please everyone step outside of there tiny little apartments right next to lots of people, and get the virus. Freaking clueless!
— Missy Dee (@CuteCoffeeWench) March 29, 2020
I’m going to be honest with you, these saccharine tweets while the front lines don’t have PPE and your husband spends all day sh**posting on twitter are not helping anyone. Please stop.
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 29, 2020
Thanks Nipples, We’ll be sure to share this with the people waiting for ventilators in ICU.
— Gailen David (@gailendavid) March 29, 2020
Your husband is killing his people with his ineptitude and you’re tweeting about butterflies and unicorns.
— Kerry Bird White (@KerryBirdWhite1) March 29, 2020
As nurses, we do not have time to get outside. Please beg your husband to commit to doing something about this #COVID versus tweeting about ratings. People are dying.
— Leadership (@Nursesleadwell) March 29, 2020
Nice thought… especially for the folks currently dying because they literally can’t breathe.
— Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) March 29, 2020
Thank you for what you have endured.
— VickyQMerriKayID4 (@q_id4) March 29, 2020
Mrs. Trump’s tweet comes shortly after first daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted about the importance of social distancing right after her dad, to whom she serves as an “advisor,” said he wanted to relax social distancing guidelines.
Goforit
No disrespect to sex workers intended but why should anyone listen to this whore?
Cam
The White House P.R. office is scrambling to try to figure out how to get at least ONE member of the Trump family acceptable to the masses. They’re failing with Ivanka and Melania.
Also, is Melania using some of the same tanning spray as her husband. That’s a pretty dark tan for living in a city that’s just coming out of winter.
Tempus
Ok, I don’t care for any member of the Trump household but come on. I know people who’s only respite from the lock-down is gardening or getting outside if they live where they can so I don’t see anything wrong with what she said. Even if the virus were airborne it’s not like it’s traveling across the globe in the form of smog infecting everyone everywhere so I wouldn’t be afraid to say get out in my own yard. This is just being too easily enraged and just looking for something to post for views, which I suppose is your business so I can’t completely fault you for that. What she said wasn’t anything amazing but it’s not worth getting triggered over.
Cam
I love it when a right wing troll tries SO FAR to hide and sound reasonable, but then messes up and uses a word like “Triggered”. Nice try.
Pleakley
Exactly. I’m no fan of the Trumps, but going outside for a walk is acceptable, just so long as proper social distancing is adhered to.
Save the outrage for any of the (many) legitimate reasons to criticize her family.
Jared MacBride
She’s simply repeating what state and local officials of both parties are saying – if you can, go outside and get exercise. Not sure what the problem is here.
Cam
So the account that gets enraged when people call out racists and bigots is here defending birther Melania.
What a surprise.
Creamsicle
I’m generally tepid towards anything Melania does. She isn’t in charge of this dog & pony show. She just wanted to be a trophy wife and kept woman. If she’s bad at public relations, it’s because she never had to be good at it.
Even her “I don’t really care, do you?,” jacket fiasco kind of brought embarrassment to the administration. Or it would have, if this administration contained anyone with enough empathy or dignity to actually experience shame.