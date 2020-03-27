Ivanka Trump’s tweet about social distancing did NOT go over well

There she goes again.

This morning, the first daughter took to social media to promote social distancing and general human kindness, writing: “Social Distancing Works! Stay Safe and Be Kind. #TogetherApart.”

Social Distancing Works! Stay Safe and Be Kind. ?? #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/V1wlCWEpns — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 27, 2020

Of course, the irony here is that, just yesterday, Donald Trump, to whom Ivanka serves as an “advisor,” said he wants to relax social distancing guidelines and reopen the country by Easter.

“The country wants to get back to work,” Trump said, adding that people shouldn’t be worried because it’s not like everyone is “going to go walk around hugging and kissing each other in the office when they come back, even though they may feel like it.”

He also said he wants “packed churches all over our country … I think it’ll be a beautiful time.”

While the sentiment expressed in Ivanka’s tweet is most definitely true (social distancing does work!), her general tone-deafness and the fact that she’s telling people to “be kind” while her father is on Fox News threatening governors that if they don’t flatter him more he’ll withhold life-saving ventilators, didn’t go over so well with, well, anyone.

As usual, people did not mince words in their responses to Ivanka’s tweet…

Tell daddy that — LiarLiarPantsOnFire (@DumblikeTrump) March 27, 2020

Except on Easter Sunday your daddy wants the churches “packed” — One Year Out (@OneYearOut) March 27, 2020

So do ventilators, masks and protective gear. Tell your Daddy to quit playing politics and do his danged job. This isn’t an episode of Apprentice COVID-19 Edition. If he can’t do the job, he needs to step aside. — Tink53 (@LoveyTex) March 27, 2020

Please share this info with Daddy. He wants the little people back in the factories. — Buck4itt (@buck4itt) March 27, 2020

Can we distance ourselves from the virus that is your father? PLEASE! — Joe (@Jc_1978) March 27, 2020

Your father says us plebs should just get back to work. — Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) March 27, 2020

What about the scheduled Easter Sunday massacre? — Mary galwey (@marygalwey32) March 27, 2020

Talk to your father dear. — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) March 27, 2020

