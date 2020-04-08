Melania Trump tries to be inspiring in icy new video, fails miserably

It’s easy to forget that Melania Trump exists, what with everything that’s been going on lately, paired with the fact that she’s been the most absent First Lady in modern history. But every now and then, she does step out from her gilded cage to do the bare minimum of what’s expected of her.

Like today, when she spared an entire 47-seconds of her time to record a video in which she tried to inspire hope in the nation’s healthcare workers who are currently working tirelessly on the front lines of this ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“To all medical personal and the other frontline responders,” Melania says at the top of the video, “on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you.”

She continues, “It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”

Giving credit where credit is due, she’s right about that. It’s doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel–who are still not receiving the full support they need from Trump–that are caring for the sick and dying. They are heroes.

“Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy,” Mrs. Trump continues.

So how are you feeling after watching that? Are you inspired? Relieved? Grateful? Hopeful about the future?

Yeah, nobody else is either.

The response to Mrs. Trump’s video has been about what we’ve come to expect anytime she tries to #BeBest. Let’s take a look…

Did we check to make sure this wasn’t a Michelle Obama speech? — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) April 8, 2020

Empty words from an empty vessel — Betty Martinez (@Martinez55Betty) April 8, 2020

Where are the tests?

Where are the masks?

Where is the PPE?

Where is the federal coordination?

Where is the empathy?

Where is the oversight?

Where is the responsibility? — 🕊🌜Rhiannon🌞🕊 (@WelshWitch07) April 8, 2020

Go back to your tennis courts or whatever project you think is necessary! — D.L.P. (@DLP207) April 8, 2020

Did you cost extra to actually appear human? #BeBest — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) April 8, 2020

Evidently Melania’s makeup crew and stylists are considered essential workers during the pandemic!!! — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) April 8, 2020

But how are the tennis courts coming along ? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 8, 2020

This is the worst movie ever. — Socially Distant Democrat 🏳️‍🌈🚀⚛️ (@shesnottrump) April 8, 2020

Tell us again how one gets an Einstein visa. — Rick Britt (@RickBritt61) April 8, 2020

Your husband knew in Nov 2019 and did NOTHING. The Intel Community sent the briefings but he NEVER ACTED! He’s done now, start packing your bags, and don’t steal the towels on the way out the door. — Robin (@trumpsatwit) April 8, 2020

I am deeply concerned about the lack of progress on your Tennis Pavillion (sic) … please do not let this minor “virus” interrupt the rush to establish your right to a swanky place to sit while others play tennis near you — Abraham Lincoln (@SurrealALincoln) April 8, 2020

