Melania Trump tries to be inspiring in icy new video, fails miserably

It’s easy to forget that Melania Trump exists, what with everything that’s been going on lately, paired with the fact that she’s been the most absent First Lady in modern history. But every now and then, she does step out from her gilded cage to do the bare minimum of what’s expected of her.

Like today, when she spared an entire 47-seconds of her time to record a video in which she tried to inspire hope in the nation’s healthcare workers who are currently working tirelessly on the front lines of this ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“To all medical personal and the other frontline responders,” Melania says at the top of the video, “on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you.”

She continues, “It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”

Giving credit where credit is due, she’s right about that. It’s doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel–who are still not receiving the full support they need from Trump–that are caring for the sick and dying. They are heroes.

“Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy,” Mrs. Trump continues.

So how are you feeling after watching that? Are you inspired? Relieved? Grateful? Hopeful about the future?

Yeah, nobody else is either.

The response to Mrs. Trump’s video has been about what we’ve come to expect anytime she tries to #BeBest. Let’s take a look…

