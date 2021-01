“Just to let everybody know we have asked Dolly Parton for 11, 12, 13 years.

At the end of the day it’s scheduling, and it’s a very long day for these people.

To just calm everybody down we do ask Cher, we do ask Madonna, we do ask Liza, we do ask Dolly, we ask everybody, and scheduling is always the conflict. It took years to get Gaga, but we got her.”— Michelle Visage appearing at a digital press junket for the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which airs Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.