Model Tradell Hawk is striking poses and proudly flaunting all of his gorgeous talents

Out model and actor Tradell Hawk is more than easy on the eyes. The Chicago native has an inspiring story that he isn’t afraid to share, and takes great joy in uplifting others.

With attributes like that, it isn’t surprising Hawk is surrounded by a great community and bevy of friends. Recently, some of his besties got together and threw him an unforgettable birthday celebration, and there are pics to prove it!

The big bash was White Party themed, complete with vesper martinis and a delicious white cake. “The vibes were immaculate,” Hawk wrote on Instagram.

It certainly looks that way!

Hawk, a Michigan State grad, is represented by two top talent agencies: DT Model Management and Wilhemina Models. His shoots are seductive, sensual and sultry, whether he’s posing in his fall best or nothing at all.

Now based in New York City after a stint in Los Angeles, Hawk went viral four years ago when he publicly came out as gay.

In his coming out post, he wrote about how he struggled with his gay identity throughout his adolescence, and pushed away from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve always been attracted to girls and guys. Growing up, I found that girls wouldn’t be okay with knowing that I was also hooking up with guys,” he wrote. “I knew my family wouldn’t like it, and I knew my straight friends would disown me. There isn’t exactly a community for bisexual men, and though girls can experiment, kissing a guy is a point of no return for men. Personally, I didn’t identify with the flamboyant, or feminine gays. I’ve always loved being a man, the strength of masculinity and the camaraderie of brotherhoods. So the images of gay men shown to me growing up, being very effeminate, didn’t appeal to how I saw myself. “

With that in mind, Hawk says he kept his homosexuality a secret, and worried every day he would be outed. So when that happened in his senior year of college, he thought his life was over. But as it turns out, it was a new beginning.

“I kept that side of me a secret,” he wrote. “The infamous DL lifestyle, which is physically dangerous and mentally unhealthy. You find yourself lying to everyone around you, everyone except the strangers you are hooking up with. Constantly living in fear of being exposed, or found out. Though cities like New York and LA are very liberal and open, it’s not cool to be gay in certain places in the midwest, or the south. People can be mean and very homophobic, and when you aren’t strong mentally and secure in who you are, being outed can be life threatening. ⁣

“I was outed my senior year in college, after losing my phone at a party. At the time, I thought that was going to be the end of my life. I stopped going to classes, and ultimately had to get a medical withdrawal from school that semester. In reality it was the biggest blessing I could have received. It freed me. I was able to figure out who my real friends were, figure out who I really was and move from that space. Though it took me years to openly own my sexuality, just having the weight of the secret lifted was so powerful. If you are going through a similar struggle, you are not alone. You deserve to openly experiment with whoever you want to, free from judgement. And most importantly, openly love whoever you want to; male or female.”

Hawk has seen his modeling career take off since his announcement, starring in shoots for Esquire and other glossy publications. In the weeks that followed, he signed with three new agencies, and took part in shoots around the world.

There is an immense freedom that comes with living your truth.

Always one for self-expression, Hawk runs a lively TikTok page, where he takes his followers behind the scenes on model shoots and shows off his best twerking moves.

At the onset of COVID, Hawk started his own YouTube channel, which is filled with an array of vlogs ranging from frank admissions about living with depression to silly musings about tasting the perfect french fry.

“I started a YouTube channel doing daily vlogs and starting discussions about sexuality, and honestly it has kept me sane during this time,” he told Out at the time. “Just having something that I can tuck away and work on all day if needed, has really hoped me to cope with the endless days.”

It’s apparent that Hawk lives for performing and spreading his message of self-realization. We can’t wait to follow him as he enjoys another spectacular year around the sun.

Scroll down for more shots of Hawk looking sexy, confident and free…