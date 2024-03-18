Pedro Pascal’s twink struggles, Lenny Kravitz’s age-defying six-pack & Luke Evans drops trou

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
PAYING TRIBUTE: In an emotional speech, Oprah Winfrey opened up about her gay brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died from AIDS at the age of 29. [Entertainment Weekly]
ALL GROWN UP: Ricky Martin turned the premiere of his new series Palm Royale into a family affair as he hit the red carpet alongside his very tall 15-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino. [People]
PRAISE HIM: Two months shy of turning 60, rock god Lenny Kravitz nearly broke the internet with a shirtless selfie that left us mere mortals completely stunned in total admiration.
KING COLMAN: After coming up empty-handed at the Oscars, Colman Domingo took home both Best Actor in a Film (Rustin) and Best Supporting Actor in a Film (The Color Purple) at the NAACP Image Awards. [UPI]
PITCH PERFECT: Ben Platt is launching a 3-week concert residency at Broadway’s refurbished Palace Theatre in support of his new album Honeymind just in time for Pride Month.[Deadline]
CHANEL LEGEND: German designer Karl Lagerfeld is the latest style star to get a biopic as Daniel Brühl transforms into the late fashionista in a first look at Hulu’s new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. [Collider]
ACTOR LIFE: Pedro Pascal revealed how his appearance in a 1999 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the age of 24 helped save him from homelessness at a time where he was nearly broke with less than $7 in his account. [TooFab]
SHARING THEIR TRUTH: During an emotional moment during this week’s episode, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Q opened up about getting their HIV-positive diagnosis two years ago. [People]
SHORT HAIR DON’T CARE: Prior to running the NYC Half Marathon on Sunday, Lil Nas X shared the results of shaving his hair off for the first time in 7 years.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams recalled attending underground gay parties at NYC’s Met Opera House in the ’70s. [LGBTQ Nation]
SING SING SING: The star-studded Broadway Backwards benefit concert raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. [BroadwayCares.com]
MOVE OVER CALVIN: Luke Evans got down to his tighty-whities as he modeled the latest underwear briefs from his BDXY fashion brand. [Into]
2 Comments
abfab
BRIEF ENCOUNTER
Luke Evans strips down to his briefs because he wants you to buy them because they are sustainable.
bachy
Absolutely adore Daniel Brühl and cannot wait for his depiction of German designer Karl Lagerfeld in the new Hulu biopic!
I maintain that the BEST channel is Hulu, people.
NETFLIX is for families
AppleTV+ is for straight sports fanatics
PRIME is just a video stockpile
HULU is for Hip, Understated, Louche, Urbanites!