Pedro Pascal’s twink struggles, Lenny Kravitz’s age-defying six-pack & Luke Evans drops trou

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

PAYING TRIBUTE: In an emotional speech, Oprah Winfrey opened up about her gay brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died from AIDS at the age of 29. [Entertainment Weekly]

ALL GROWN UP: Ricky Martin turned the premiere of his new series Palm Royale into a family affair as he hit the red carpet alongside his very tall 15-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino. [People]

PRAISE HIM: Two months shy of turning 60, rock god Lenny Kravitz nearly broke the internet with a shirtless selfie that left us mere mortals completely stunned in total admiration.

KING COLMAN: After coming up empty-handed at the Oscars, Colman Domingo took home both Best Actor in a Film (Rustin) and Best Supporting Actor in a Film (The Color Purple) at the NAACP Image Awards. [UPI]

PITCH PERFECT: Ben Platt is launching a 3-week concert residency at Broadway’s refurbished Palace Theatre in support of his new album Honeymind just in time for Pride Month.[Deadline]

CHANEL LEGEND: German designer Karl Lagerfeld is the latest style star to get a biopic as Daniel Brühl transforms into the late fashionista in a first look at Hulu’s new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. [Collider]

ACTOR LIFE: Pedro Pascal revealed how his appearance in a 1999 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the age of 24 helped save him from homelessness at a time where he was nearly broke with less than $7 in his account. [TooFab]

SHARING THEIR TRUTH: During an emotional moment during this week’s episode, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Q opened up about getting their HIV-positive diagnosis two years ago. [People]

SHORT HAIR DON’T CARE: Prior to running the NYC Half Marathon on Sunday, Lil Nas X shared the results of shaving his hair off for the first time in 7 years.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams recalled attending underground gay parties at NYC’s Met Opera House in the ’70s. [LGBTQ Nation]

SING SING SING: The star-studded Broadway Backwards benefit concert raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. [BroadwayCares.com]

MOVE OVER CALVIN: Luke Evans got down to his tighty-whities as he modeled the latest underwear briefs from his BDXY fashion brand. [Into]