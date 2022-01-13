Murder of gay, math genius finally solved after man admits guilt 34 years later

The mystery of a gay man’s death in 1988 has finally been solved after another man admitted pushing him off a cliff.
Scott Johnson, 27, was a US citizen who went to Australia to study for his math doctorate and be with his Australian partner, Michael Noone. His body was found at the foot of cliffs at Manly’s North Head Beach, outside Sydney.
Police were quick to dismiss his death as a suicide. However, Scott’s friends and family never believed this to be the case.
His brother, in particular, fought for over three decades to find those responsible for what had happened. Steve Johnson has paid over AUS$1million ($660,000) of his own money on private investigations into what happened to Scott. He knew his brother as a “proud” gay man, and the area in which he died was a gay cruising spot, where other men had been victims of hate-related crimes.
In 2020, Steve pledged an additional AUS$1million ($660,000) reward to anyone who might come forward with information. This matched a figure already on offer from cops. That AUS$2million bounty reawakened interest in the cold case.
An informant tipped off the police, which led to the arrest of a suspect.
In May 2021, Scott White, 49, was charged with the killing of Johnson. He denied the charges.
This week, White changed his story and admitted his guilt. The admission came Monday but was only revealed today after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued he wasn’t fit to make the admission.
At the time White was arrested, Steve Johnson said his brother was not the only unsolved hate crime from the time: “Scott had come to symbolise the many dozens of other gay men who lost their lives in the 1980s and 90s.”
Speaking to the press today after White’s admission of guilt was made public, Steve said, “I think primarily I’m feeling relief and I am thinking about my brother and that a lot of people cared about him to bring this result today,” reports ABC.
He described his brother as a brilliant mathematician, happy to have finished his doctorate, and as someone who, “could get a job at any university in the world.”
“[We’re] greatly relieved that the accused found it in his soul to confess and plead guilty and put an end to this, so I’m very happy about that.”
White will be sentenced on May 2.
5 Comments
Cam
There is a good Australian police drama that covers the many murders of gay men in the 80s and 90s in that area. Called “Deep Water”.
charlietex
Deepwater is a good watch, but only loosely based on the cases. Watch “The Real Deepwater” which is the actual documentary. I think it is on Amazon. It is especially telling that as late as 2016 the NSW police refused to admit that they botched this investigation and would not call it anything but a suicide. That was in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary. And as an added horror, the NSW police had an undercover gang of officers that were caught bashing gays and were never disciplined. I lived in Sydney in 90-91 and it is no wonder we all hated the police. I was harassed one night by an officer who accused me of being a prostitute (I had stopped to talk to an older friend on the street while walking home from an ice cream shop, cone in hand) and threatened to beat the sht out of me. He only backed off when I identified myself as an American.
wikidBSTN
Steve Johnson gets “Brother of the DECADE!”
Good for him for persevering this long to get justice for his brother.
I remember this case from a long time ago and remember how the brother said he was going to pursue the matter if it took him the rest of his life. So happy that he got what he sought and fought for for so long. But I’m sad he even had to do it.
M149
He was 15 when he murdered him.
My family lost a gay uncle to “suicide” in the 90’s in Seattle, but he had been stabbed repeatedly to death in his bathtub. We always suspected murder, but the family was too ashamed to push the investigators. The most we did was get the police to change the cause of death from “suicide” to “undetermined”.
I have such happy childhood memories of the 90’s, but I can’t imagine how difficult it would have been for gay men. Not only did the government not care about the HIV/AIDS epidemic killing the gay community, but they didn’t even care about murders of gay people. A world where everyone wants you dead was what Straight people purposefully tried to create.
I couldn’t be prouder that we have overcome the silence and the Closet to make today better than yesterday, and to make tomorrow better than today
Chrisk
Also back then it it was legal to murder gay men. Just say they made you feel uncomfortable aka the gay panic defense and any jury would let them off easily.
Such a hideous time back then. Many of the same shitheads are still there today but it is getting better as they die off and society moves towards equality.