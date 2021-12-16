kinda awkward

Nancy Reagan has been having a very, ahem, sloppy week on Twitter

By

Everyone’s been talking about Nancy Reagan. And it’s, well, kinda awkward for a lot of reasons. Let’s dive into this, shall we?

Rumors first began swirling over the weekend that the former FLOTUS, who died in 2016, was known for allegedly giving the best blowjob on the MGM lot during her acting days. Not only that, but she gave them out quite liberally.

It all started when Abigail Shapiro, the sister of antigay podcaster Ben Shapiro, tweeted a “trashy” photo of singer and HIV/AIDS activist Madonna next to a “classy” photo of Reagan, who famously turned a blind eye to the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, along with the caption, “This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?”

This prompted people to go digging into Nancy’s past, where it didn’t take long for them to uncover the BJ stuff.

Vice reports:

As spotted in June by the Washington Babylon, an unauthorized biography of Nancy published in 1992 noted that Nancy “was renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex…not only in the evening but in offices. That was one of the reasons that she was very popular on the MGM lot.” Another source is quoted in that book as saying Nancy tagged along with friends on trips to Arizona; her guy friends would pick up girls at Arizona State University, and Nancy “entertained them orally” on those road trips. A Village Voice article from 1998 also referenced the biography, and noted that Nancy “was known to give the best blowjob in town.”

(For the record: There’s nothing wrong with giving lots and lots of blowjobs. If that’s your thing, we say go for it!)

Anyway, for the past several days now, this is all anyone’s been talking about…

We’ve gotta say that this whole thing is just weird and we’re not entirely sure how we feel about it TBH. But it’s a thing that’s happening in the world right now, so we’re obligated to report on it.

The Reagan Foundation has not issued any comment on the matter.

