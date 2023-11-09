Ncuti Gatwa talks being fetishized at gay clubs & having “every bit of me” grabbed

Related:
Ncuti Gatwa strips down for British Vogue’s Pride Issue & opens up about his sexuality
The ‘Barbie’ and ‘Doctor Who’ star says, “it’s important that no one feels an obligation to others in relation to what’s happening to them internally.”
in quotes
3 Comments
Donston
I do give him props for admitting that he enjoyed the attention. A lot of folks don’t like admitting that for a time in their life they enjoyed being reduced to sex and/or being fetishized. I understand looking at things in hindsight with a more mature and nuanced lens and recognizing some “problematic” elements. But it’s just as important to admit that for a time you were seeking that attention and validation and understand why you were seeking that attention and validation.
LumpyPillows
It was a completely incoherent statement, and I like the actor. Toxicity for getting attention that he liked? If they had ignored him he would have complained about that. Just cut the crap.
sfhairy
Oh FFS, all the wah wah wah with this generation. You’re hot, you were sexualized in a sexual environment. Move on.