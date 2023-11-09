in quotes

Ncuti Gatwa talks being fetishized at gay clubs & having “every bit of me” grabbed

It was weird going from school where, being the queer Black kid, you were nobody’s pick of the bunch to getting thrown into the Glasgow gay scene.

I will never forget my first night out. I was in a white gay environment and, as a Black man, I was deeply sexualized.

I couldn’t quite understand the toxicity of that. I couldn’t understand I was being fetishized.

I wasn’t able to walk through this club without every bit of me being grabbed. It was weird — but fun! Very fun!

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa talking to GQ about being fetishized in the gay club scene

