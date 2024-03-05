Nicholas Galitzine issues a “formal apology” after raunchy, queer ‘Mary & George’ series drives viewers wild

Image Credit: ‘Mary & George,’ Starz

Gay Twitter™ has been in shambles this week now that the historical drama Mary & George has premiered in the U.K., and clips from the raunchy series are spreading across the social media platform like wildfire.

We’re still a month out from the miniseries’ stateside debut on Starz, but folks have gotten a glimpse of some of its most blush-worthy moments and are frankly having a hard time keeping it together.

Based on a (highly contested) “true” story, Mary & George follows Countess of Buckingham Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) who will stop at nothing to climb the ranks of the monarchy in 17th century England, namely encouraging her gorgeous son George (Galitizine) to sleep with the infamously promiscuous King James VI and I (Tony Curran), who Mary describes as “so c*ck-struck it’s like a curse”

After the one-two punch of Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms last summer, fans are particularly ecstatic to see Galitzine play a different kind of royal—one with few morals and certainly no qualms over jumping into bed with just about anyone. From the looks of it, the rising star committed to the bold role 110%.

In fact, we can’t even show you everything that’s floating around the internet, but here’s just a taste of how thirsty it’s made everyone:

to show everyone nicholas galitzine is also a great toppic.twitter.com/oTFT1UvI1V https://t.co/nhOI3EPhAY — gio ?? m&g spoilers (@giogiorubbish) March 5, 2024

Nicholas Galitzine and Tony Curran you both will send me into an early grave pic.twitter.com/rvRLQihqy9 — R?? (@Rraiisiins) March 4, 2024

So, yeah, Mary & George really goes there! The series was rated TV-MA at least in part for its “intimate scenes” that “may contain explicit content and nudity”—and from the looks of what’s already online, there’s plenty of that from both Galitzine and his co-stars.

In fact, all the noise around the miniseries seems to have been so loud that it’s convinced Galitzine to come back to Twitter X. Prior to this week, the actor’s last tweets were from November 2023, when he was able to belatedly celebrate the release of Red, White & Royal Blue once the SAG actors’ strike ended.

But on March 4 he returned, asking his followed who was going to be tuning in for the Mary & George premiere, which he followed up with a cryptic tweet this morning that seemed to drive fans even more wild—just a simple, “So…”

It seems he picked up on all the pandemonium his new show had caused, later tweeting a “formal apology”:

Mary & George would like to formally apologise for breaking social media. Our power is too potent 😉 — Nicholas Galitzine (@nickgalitzine) March 5, 2024

“Potent”—we’ll say!

Galitzine has previously stated that he identifies as straight, and while we all know we’ve had our fill of “gay-for-pay” performances, it’s great that he’s an actor who puts some much intentionally into his work—especially when it comes to queer characters—and understands the importance of on-screen representation.

Speaking with the Associated Press, he said he was “very proud” of the queer sex scenes in Mary & George, able to set aside any on-set anxieties, especially in working with the series’ intimacy coordinator and the rest of the cast and crew.

“If you’ve done the research on your character,” Galitzine shares, “if you fully have invested in who they are and who they need to be on screen, then—you know, someone like George, who carries this poise with him—you’re able to kind of become someone else in those moments, and you don’t feel the trepidation of all these strange people watching you.”

Nicholas Galitzine says he's proud of the sex scenes in "Mary & George." He stars alongside Julianne Moore in the British historical drama series. pic.twitter.com/vQIwOU9bER — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 5, 2024

And while everyone seems to be down bad with “Galitzine fever,” things are already ramping up for his next project, the rom-com The Idea Of You, which is set to debut May 2 on Amazon Prime Video (after premiering at SXSW next week).

Based on Robinne Lee’s best-selling novel, it’s the story of a young divorced mother (Anne Hathaway) who finds herself in a love affair with a very Harry Styles-esque musician (Galitzine) who fronts the biggest boy band in the world.

So, yeah, Galitzine’s actually playing straight this time, but it’s hard not to get excited about him and his dreamy co-stars—Raymond Cham Jr, Jaiden Anthony, Vik White and Dakota Adan—all dressed up in boy band drag. The film’s first trailer is due this week, but the internet’s already provided a peek at the guys and their faux-musical quintet, August Moon.

New look at fictional boyband August Moon from ‘THE IDEA OF YOU.’



Featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Raymond Cham Jr, Jaiden Anthony, Vik White and Dakota Adan. pic.twitter.com/yzIo6RjKad — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 5, 2024

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: This spring belongs to Nicholas Galitzine.

Mary & George premieres on Starz on April 5.