Nicholas Galitzine is about to own 2024 as a Harry Styles stand-in AND another thirsty royal

Image Credits: ‘The Idea Of You,’ Amazon/MGM (left) | Instagram, @nichoalsgalitzine (center) | ‘Mary & George,’ Starz (right)

Those winter blues got you down? Cheer up—the spring of Nicholas Galitzine is just around the corner!

Galitzine, best known as the charming Prince Henry in last-summer’s LGBTQ+ rom-com smash, Red, White & Royal Blue, is poised to have a massive couple of months ahead, and we could not be more excited.

The 29-year-old British thespian is no stranger to the screen, making waves in the gay coming-of-age tale Handsome Devil in 2016 and then stealing scenes in the supernatural The Craft: Legacy and the musical spin on Cinderella.

And after the success of Red, White & Royal Blue last summer, Galitzine really proved he had the range by also playing a whiny, blockheaded jock in the hilarious high school comedy Bottoms—a complete 180 from Prince Henry.

The thing was, with the ongoing SAG strike, the actor wasn’t really able to have the moment in the spotlight he deserved. But with two buzzy projects on the way, we’re calling it now: Spring 2024 belongs to Nicholas Galitzine.

As a thirsty duke in Mary & George

Image Credit: ‘Mary & George,’ Starz

First up is a miniseries we’ve had our eyes on for a minute now: Starz’s Mary & George, based on the true story (depending on who you ask) of how a mother-sun duo used their clever cunning and raw sex appeal to climb the ranks of aristocracy during the reign of King James.

Galitzine will play George Villers, the 1st Duke of Buckingham, to Moore’s Mary (mother!), who, as the story goes, dangled her son like a honeypot in front of the famously “c*ck-struck” king (her words, not ours), then used their sexual relationship as a wedge to claw her way into power. Sounds juicy!

And guess what? It looks juicy, too. Galitzine and Moore are deliciously devious together in Mary & George‘s goosebump-inducing new trailer, which is full of sass, shade, and sexuality. And it appears both of their characters will be engaging in some queer boot-knocking. It’s giving The Favourite, but… somehow even gayer?

And we’re just delighted by the fact that Galitzine gets to play a very different kind of royal here, one who is decidedly “blue” and pretty openly horny, too. It looks like he’s having a blast in the role, and we’re sure we’ll have a blast watching.

The seven-part limited series—directed by gay filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (Moffie, Living)—first premieres on the British Sky network in March, and then heads to the U.S. on April 5, courtesy of Starz.

As a flirty pop star in The Idea Of You

But wait, there’s more! Galitzine is headed to rom-com territory once again, and this time he’s playing… Harry Styles!? Well, maybe-kinda-sorta.

The upcoming The Idea Of You is based on the 2017 novel of the same name from author Robinne Lee, which tells the story of single mom Solène who takes her teen daughter to Coachella to see her favorite boy band, August Moon. After a chance encounter with twenty-something lead singer hates Campbell, the 40-year-old divorcee is surprised to find herself catching feelings, and soon an unexpected romance blossoms.

Galitzine will stars as Hayes, who some have noted has striking similarities to one Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who has gone on to become a successful solo artist in his own right—and some Grammy Awards to show for it.

Lee has never outright said the character is inspired by the “As It Was” singer, but the similarities are pretty evident. And if that means we get to watch Galitzine flit around stage in colorful outfits and boas, then we approve!

Crucially, the role of Solène will be played by none other than Anne Hathaway (again, mother!)—Galitzine really knows how to pick his co-stars—and we can’t wait to see their May-December romance light up the screen.

From Spoiler Alert director Michael Showalter and Kissing Jessica Stein screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt, The Idea Of You also stars Gossip Girl‘s Ella Rubin, Veep‘s Reid Scott, and Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar‘s Annie Mumolo. After making its world premiere at the SXSW festival next month, it’ll begin exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 2.

Image Credit: ‘The Idea Of You,’ Amazon/MGM

So, are you keeping track, Galit-stans? (We just made that up but we guess that’s what we’re calling the actor’s fans from here on out). Beginning on April 5, you can watch him screw his way through 17th Century England in Mary & George on Starz. Then, less than a month later, you can see him get flirty with Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s The Idea Of You on May 2.

This spring, it’s Nicholas Galitzine’s world, and we’re just stanning in it!

Don’t forget: His movies Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms are competing against one another in the “Comedy Movie” at the 2024 Queerties Awards. You can vote for either—and so many more of your LGBTQ+ favorites—every day between now and February 22.