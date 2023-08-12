Move over Ken, because the gays now only have eyes on the hunks of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

The leading men of Red, White & Royal Blue are so hot, we’re dying to find out whether the Prime Video movie’s R rating is a hard R. And judging by the social media thirst on display below, we’re not alone.

In the rom-com—based on Casey McQuiston’s book of the same name—Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the U.S. president, and Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry, heir to the British throne. Alex and Henry start the film as enemies, and, as you might expect, end up enamored.

Perez is an American actor who has been racking up film and TV credits over the past decade, including guest-starring spots in the TV shows Code Black and Scandal and a prominent role in the Kissing Booth film series.

Plus, you may have caught the 31-year-old’s full-frontal appearance in the Max-turned-Starz series Minx, a promo for which was deemed too explicit for Instagram.

Galitzine, meanwhile, is a British actor who already had a princely role on screen, having played Prince Robert in the 2021 film Cinderella. You’ll see him return to the silver screen this summer in the raunchy queer comedy Bottoms.

Red, White & Royal Blue isn’t even Galitzine’s first time playing a queer role, nor will it be his last. The 28-year-old played closeted characters in the films Handsome Devil and The Craft: Legacy, and he’s going gay for King James I in the upcoming AMC Networks series Mary & George.

Recently—and especially in the run-up to Red, White & Royal Blue’s August 11 release—fans have been inundating the platform formerly known as Twitter with appreciation posts and fancam edits about Perez and Galitzine and their chemistry.

Suffice it to say, this duo has left the adoring public royally parched.

nicholas galitzine & taylor zakhar perez. that’s it. that’s the tweet. #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/lpkPHIG6mh — m • rwrbmovie TOMORROW (@LUN4PI3N4) August 7, 2023

Happy one year of daily taylor zakhar perez ? pic.twitter.com/CrqhhVX9Ry — daily taylor zakhar perez (@dailytaylorzp) August 7, 2023

omg and i love nicholas galitzine https://t.co/c6ZzthmE5K pic.twitter.com/6mE5fj7CiO — May ? RWRB TODAY (@princehenryfmw) August 6, 2023

happy nicholas galitzine month to all those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/4BwWWkA3ya — tabi ? 1 DAY!!! (@kohltabi) August 1, 2023

the category is taylor zakhar perez in his mirror selfie pic.twitter.com/0QaAouHa8x — bia (@herondaisyes) August 6, 2023

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE is one of the biggest surprises of the year.



Taylor Zakhar Perez is so charming and Nicholas Galitzine is fantastic. What a compelling, surprisingly nuanced, understated performance.



They also have so much chemistry, it lights up the screen.#RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/qymKMZ6qGS — a (@thisisnotahmad) July 29, 2023

#NICHOLASGALITZINE ; you drive down different roads…but they all lead back to me!

evil laugh pic.twitter.com/Ue8vUUEExZ — lix . rwrb day (@ihrthenry) July 31, 2023

do you ever just go ?TAYLOR ZAKHAR PEREZ ? pic.twitter.com/yqboKuTz8Z — inby ? ? RWRB TOMORROW !!! (@muevesuculo) August 5, 2023

— nicholas galitzine & taylor zakhar perez: the funniest duo ever ? pic.twitter.com/UwAKOBmvRp — m • rwrbmovie TOMORROW (@LUN4PI3N4) July 28, 2023

I believe in nicholas galitzine supremacy in queer movies pic.twitter.com/0IU60OSlU3 — leo ? HISTORY, HUH? (@aledpoets) July 10, 2023

taylor zakhar perez was born to play acd. if you think otherwise, you’re wrong pic.twitter.com/8hCe0ulYWJ — nora ? TOMORROW !! (@moonlitbrekker) August 6, 2023

Anyways red white and royal blue was cute! Turn your brain off about American politics and focus on the hot guys having sex and it was a nice way to spend a Monday night — isaac (@iqgrv) August 1, 2023

taylor zakhar perez best actor in a drama nomination and nicholas galitzine best supporting actor in a drama nomination im absolutely manifesting i’m so serious — cay ?| TODAY!!! (@jocelynebenezra) August 1, 2023