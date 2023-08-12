Move over Ken, because the gays now only have eyes on the hunks of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

The leading men of Red, White & Royal Blue are so hot, we’re dying to find out whether the Prime Video movie’s R rating is a hard R. And judging by the social media thirst on display below, we’re not alone.
In the rom-com—based on Casey McQuiston’s book of the same name—Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the U.S. president, and Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry, heir to the British throne. Alex and Henry start the film as enemies, and, as you might expect, end up enamored.
Perez is an American actor who has been racking up film and TV credits over the past decade, including guest-starring spots in the TV shows Code Black and Scandal and a prominent role in the Kissing Booth film series.
Plus, you may have caught the 31-year-old’s full-frontal appearance in the Max-turned-Starz series Minx, a promo for which was deemed too explicit for Instagram.
Galitzine, meanwhile, is a British actor who already had a princely role on screen, having played Prince Robert in the 2021 film Cinderella. You’ll see him return to the silver screen this summer in the raunchy queer comedy Bottoms.
Red, White & Royal Blue isn’t even Galitzine’s first time playing a queer role, nor will it be his last. The 28-year-old played closeted characters in the films Handsome Devil and The Craft: Legacy, and he’s going gay for King James I in the upcoming AMC Networks series Mary & George.
Recently—and especially in the run-up to Red, White & Royal Blue’s August 11 release—fans have been inundating the platform formerly known as Twitter with appreciation posts and fancam edits about Perez and Galitzine and their chemistry.
Suffice it to say, this duo has left the adoring public royally parched.
