No one can tell if this ‘Harry Potter’ star is shading or supporting transphobe JK Rowling

If you capitulate so much on your feelings towards a bigot that outlets can spin your words any way they like, you might need to check what you really stand for.

Harry Potter alum Tom Felton recently spoke on JK Rowling to The Times, and his comments were as contradictory as they were vague.

The actor is doing press for his new Beyond the Wand memoir, so naturally the controversial author was bound to come up in conversation.

“First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said; my dog takes up far too much time for me to go into such matters,” he says. “I mean, the obvious things to say are that I’m pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights across the board, and pro-love. And anything that is not those things, I don’t really have much time for.”

Vague enough, but seemingly condemning targeted harassment against trans folks’ human rights and freedom of choice, right? He even goes on to emphasize distancing Rowling from the films he was in.

“As much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn’t part of the film-making process as much as some people might think,” he says. “I think I only recall seeing her once or twice on set.”

Yet, in immediate capitulation, he also highly lauds the author on a personal and cultural level.

“I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest,” he says, “but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He goes on to say that even he surrounds himself with people he personally disagrees with.

“A lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with,” he says. “We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

Usually, we disagree with good friends over things like musical tastes or maybe even their choice of romantic partners, not whether they should be leading a culture war against a violently marginalized group.

It does kind of track that he’s doing whatever he can to avoid stepping on the wizarding world founder’s toes. A quick scroll through Felton’s Instagram shows the profile of a man not quite ready to graduate from Hogwarts.

Still, if she’s as lightly involved with the films as he says, why not speak up for the “pro-human rights” stance her claims to have? Plenty of other HP stars have come forward to publicly embrace the trans community throughout the author’s crusade.

Using these same quotes, outlets like Fox News could say that Felton came out in support of Rowling, while outlets like Variety could claim he was speaking against her. The fact is that, on this important hot-button topic, he really didn’t say much of anything at all.