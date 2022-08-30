JK Rowling’s new book is about a transphobic author who gets canceled and Twitter’s not having it

When she’s not busy attacking the trans community online, Harry Potter author JK Rowling somehow finds time to write more novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Her latest, The Ink Black Heart, is yet another addition to her crime fiction series about private investigator Cormoran Strike, and the plot particulars are pretty rich coming from Rowling. Here, we’ll let you read the opening of the synopsis for yourselves:

When frantic, disheveled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott [Strike’s colleague] doesn’t know quite what to make of the situation. The co-creator of a popular cartoon, ‘The Ink Black Heart,’ Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie’s true identity.

Well, they do say write what you know!

Apparently, Edie’s cartoon is a beloved children’s fantasy series that, despite its success, has brought the celebrity creator under fire for claims of plagiarism, racism, transphobia, ableism—you name it. Hm, sound familiar?

In the years since the unprecedented success of the Harry Potter series, Rowling herself has received backlash for her unapologetic hate speech and anti-transgender “activism.”

She’s criticized gender-neutral rhetoric, argued against the inclusion of transgender women in women’s restrooms, and endured accusations of reinforcing transgender stereotypes after including a cross-dressing killer in her previous Cormoran Stike novel, Troubled Blood. The list goes on.

It’s no spoiler to mention that, early in the new novel, this Edie Ledwell winds up dead, kicking The Ink Black Heart‘s primary mystery into motion and showing us, once again, that Rowling is always going to find a way to make herself the victim.

Somewhat hilariously, Rowling has claimed that any similarities between her and the fictional Edie are just a coincidence. On a recent episode of The Graham Norton Radio Show, the author stated: “I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this [novel] is not depicting [my experience.]” Sure, J an K.

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online,” she added. “I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”

Regardless, the similarities between Rowling and her character have been all anyone can talk about.

Reviews of The Ink Black Heart in major U.K. publications like The Telegraph and The Times have both remarked on the author’s obvious intent (for what it’s worth, they also weren’t enamored with the novel).

And, over on Twitter, folks are having a field day with the realization that Rowling has basically written herself into her book. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions:

This is so embarrassing lol https://t.co/d3MAVxNDhG — doctor count amanda von hootman ????? (@hoot_little) August 29, 2022

I Am Not Mad: A Novel https://t.co/Q2Vnd1l4o3 — Adrian (@blagojevism) August 29, 2022

JK Rowling released a new book today about a YouTube animator that gets stabbed to death for making racist and transphobic animations and it is 600 pages longer than Dune — kenzie (@pk_kenzie) August 30, 2022

SPOILERS: the protagonist whines endlessly about being cancelled while their intellectual property continues to generate millions in revenue for them through steady rotation on multiple TV, cable and streaming networks. https://t.co/n1Eyi76l4Q — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 29, 2022

i like how jk rowling is like “this isn’t about my haters, this book was written before this stuff happened.” lady, your shit’s been happening for the last 900 years — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) August 30, 2022

There's "one must separate the art from the artist" and then there's JK Rowling pic.twitter.com/Jte2rpae44 — Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) August 30, 2022

What a grift she has going. https://t.co/B9dBx099sr — Richard Estes (@oshima9) August 30, 2022

an entire novel consisting of dont put in the newspaper that i got mad https://t.co/lNYHy41aNQ pic.twitter.com/Ns2Zyz3Trf — femboy never broke again (@tedcruzcontrol) August 29, 2022

JK Rowling is like the bizarro stephen king, in that King wrote under a pseudonym to prove that his writing was good enough that the books would still sell without the King brand. Rowling tried the same and flopped so badly they had to immediately leak her real name — Lesbian Death Bed: The Bed that Eats Pussy (@bitterkarella) August 29, 2022

As per usual, ClickHole was ahead of the curve with this one: