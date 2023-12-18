No skipping leg day here! Gay Twitter™ shares their best leg pics of the year

It’s a time-honored tradition: every December, social media is filled with end-of-year lists and best-of opinions.

And while we appreciate the opportunity to talk about our favorite bops and movies, there’s a new trend on Twitter X that we like dishing on even more.

Last week, LGBTQ+ social media users took over the algorithm to shamelessly share their best chest pics of the year.

And now, it’s time for the boys who don’t skip leg day to have their moment.

screw your best chest pic, quote this with your favorite leg pic of 2023 — Greg (@halloimgreg) December 11, 2023

Inspired by the chest pic discourse, @halloimgreg asked for everyone to “quote this with your favorite leg pic of 2023.” The post has received nearly 1 million views (and counting)!

And boy, did these dudes deliver.

This one, I guess https://t.co/TPEzOYvv4V pic.twitter.com/3WWVla7hOR — Nick is looking forward to ?? (@ikisnick) December 12, 2023

Tie between this one and my pinned https://t.co/m59AgnBrGf pic.twitter.com/QpqFuisXKX — Ben (@defenestr8rboi) December 11, 2023

I think they look pretty good here. I love these pink shorts a little too much, maybe. https://t.co/lczHU5p6m1 pic.twitter.com/mMvhRSrMbo — BkT? (@brandkeitht) December 12, 2023

The pics are certainly a good reminder of what happens when you don’t skip leg day.

In fact, having a pair of stacked stems goes a long way in the queer community, with 37% of gay men saying they preferred guys who had a proportionally bigger lower body, according to Bony to Beastly.

Furthermore, legs are the third-most attractive muscle group, per the gay men surveyed, ranking above shoulders, abs, and butt… but just below chest and arms, respectively.

The gays are eating well this month https://t.co/ZcWsU8oBAN — Dav? (@dave_et_al) December 11, 2023

For those looking to build up their leg muscles so you can show off next year , most bodybuilders recommend a combination of squats, deadlifts, lunges, and leg press.

Still, @kgroetz made a good point. We’ve showed off chests and legs, what’s next? Thank goodness, we’ve got a few more weeks left of 2023.

every day we grow closer to like “quote this with ur fave spleen pic i’m tryna see somethin ???” on this godforsaken app https://t.co/tloe6PhVvq — Kyle Groetzinger (@kgroetz) December 11, 2023

From thicc thighs to marathoners’ calves, we’re here for all of it! Now, we’ll let these guys take the rest of the story –– and run with it.

Check out more of the gays’ best leg pics from social media below.

not my best but here’s a current pic ????? https://t.co/XpYq3hwTZh pic.twitter.com/VMzFrxiIb2 — ? The Reel Gay ? (@TheReelGay) December 12, 2023

My legs are the manliest thing about me ? https://t.co/QHjKwE66Ql pic.twitter.com/VplijfZpkU — Erick (@mavvyyyyblaz3) December 11, 2023

Need more work on my squats ngl. But I kinda like them here https://t.co/WTqWLRkXUc pic.twitter.com/4D4JHGAqSc — Gareth (@greillsdjr) December 12, 2023

I'd like to thank my 10+ years of ballet and dance. ?? https://t.co/hnBOL93x1v pic.twitter.com/rEAsgOHEZa — Angelo (he/him/his) (@angelojasa) December 12, 2023

The quads were quading in this one https://t.co/3DNGTxeM0z pic.twitter.com/Ezy87vE32M — Joe (@NadineCoyleTD) December 13, 2023

any excuse to post a marathon pic https://t.co/NR7dn4jtfE pic.twitter.com/EBsKrd5ZGq — ryan (@thisismeryan13) December 11, 2023

Okay we can wrap up winter now ? https://t.co/Y2xVJO4CfD pic.twitter.com/6mYwhxO8hx — Georgie (@geogre_j) December 12, 2023

Considering this a catch-all response to all prompts I’ve seen today okay bye https://t.co/vesXoFSzia pic.twitter.com/a1vUmhttxi — jor (@jor_nyc) December 12, 2023