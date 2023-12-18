No skipping leg day here! Gay Twitter™ shares their best leg pics of the year

It’s a time-honored tradition: every December, social media is filled with end-of-year lists and best-of opinions.
And while we appreciate the opportunity to talk about our favorite bops and movies, there’s a new trend on
Last week, LGBTQ+ social media users took over the algorithm to shamelessly share their best chest pics of the year.
How about we take this to the next level?
And now, it’s time for the boys who don’t skip leg day to have their moment.
Inspired by the chest pic discourse, @halloimgreg asked for everyone to “quote this with your favorite leg pic of 2023.” The post has received nearly 1 million views (and counting)!
And boy, did these dudes deliver.
The pics are certainly a good reminder of what happens when you don’t skip leg day.
In fact, having a pair of stacked stems goes a long way in the queer community, with 37% of gay men saying they preferred guys who had a proportionally bigger lower body, according to Bony to Beastly.
Furthermore, legs are the third-most attractive muscle group, per the gay men surveyed, ranking above shoulders, abs, and butt… but just below chest and arms, respectively.
For those looking to build up their leg muscles
so you can show off next year, most bodybuilders recommend a combination of squats, deadlifts, lunges, and leg press.
Still, @kgroetz made a good point. We’ve showed off chests and legs, what’s next? Thank goodness, we’ve got a few more weeks left of 2023.
From thicc thighs to marathoners’ calves, we’re here for all of it! Now, we’ll let these guys take the rest of the story –– and run with it.
Check out more of the gays’ best leg pics from social media below.
