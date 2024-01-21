Novak Djokovic’s pillow talk, a darkroom proposal & crunches with a kiss

Eavesdrop on a cringeworthy group of straight women discussing gay polyamory, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Flavio learned a new word.
How about we take this to the next level?
Ian Paget channeled Ariana Grande.
Rob Anderson hilariously recapped A Walk to Remember.
Novak Djokovic moaned.
@ausopen Tsitsipas: I’m out ✌️ #ausopen #tennis #djokovic #sabalenka #sakkari #tsitsipas ♬ original sound – Australian Open
Single gay dad Matt Bonbon detailed his journey.
@mattybonbon
I have to bounce him to keep him calm 💤♬ original sound – mattybonbonn
Kathy Griffin discussed her psych hold.
@officialhowiemandel @realkathygriffin was in a psych hold for 3 days. #podcast #kathygriffin ♬ original sound – Howie Mandel
Dr. Cody made an adjustment.
A brand new exercise made the rounds.
RuPaul broke through several glass ceilings.
Uly and Ernesto took care of the kids.
And revelers in a Berlin darkroom said “I do.”
J.Lo surprised a drag queen.
5 Comments
KissBananaPeels
Drag queens are officially for hetero people
Diplomat
OmG Kathy Griffin looks like 90!
abfab
Please do not ever show us what you look like dip, although you basically do that with each and every comment.
huntsnark
I like Djoko’s moan 🙂
GrantS
OMG, that movie review was hilarious!