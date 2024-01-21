tiktalk

Novak Djokovic’s pillow talk, a darkroom proposal & crunches with a kiss

By

Eavesdrop on a cringeworthy group of straight women discussing gay polyamory, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Flavio learned a new word.

@flavioandflavio

my boyfriend flavio is having the best snow day #fyp #parati #spanish #spanishtiktok #gay #lgbt #foryou #colombia

? original sound – Flavio and Flavio

Ian Paget channeled Ariana Grande.

@ianpaget_

first listen to #yesand extended mix ?

? original sound – Ian Paget

Rob Anderson hilariously recapped A Walk to Remember.

@heartthrobert

A Walk To Remember was so ridiculous. #90s #90skids #90sthrowback #1990s #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo

? original sound – Rob Anderson

Novak Djokovic moaned.

@ausopen Tsitsipas: I’m out ✌️ #ausopen #tennis #djokovic #sabalenka #sakkari #tsitsipas ♬ original sound – Australian Open

Single gay dad Matt Bonbon detailed his journey.

@mattybonbon

I have to bounce him to keep him calm 💤

♬ original sound – mattybonbonn

Kathy Griffin discussed her psych hold.

@officialhowiemandel @realkathygriffin was in a psych hold for 3 days. #podcast #kathygriffin ♬ original sound – Howie Mandel

Dr. Cody made an adjustment.

@drcody_dc

?? SHIRTLESS MIGUEL?? I dont think this man owns a shirt. ? #drcody #crack #chiro #chiropractor #miguel #hot #muscle

? original sound – Dr Cody

A brand new exercise made the rounds.

@hoscos.color

@Igor Lucios @Apollon @Ajax @Derek Kage #hoscoscolor

? sky full of stars FROM rammor endless summer ON YT – Rammor

RuPaul broke through several glass ceilings.

@worldofwonder

LISTEN TO A DRAG QUEEN! ?? @RuPaul speaks on the power of knowledge and the power of our amazing queens while accepting the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award for honoring #DragRace Season 15 at tonight’s 2023 #Emmys ? Also honored was RuPaul with the Emmy for Outstanding Host and the #DragRace editing team with the Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing ? @RuPaul’s Drag Race S16 premieres Fridays: ?? 8PM ET @mtv ? Saturdays 2:30AM UTC @WOW Presents Plus  (ex. USA, Canada, Australia)

? original sound – World of Wonder

Uly and Ernesto took care of the kids.

@ulyandernesto

i will be charging her parents for the furniture she ruined

? original sound – Uly and Ernesto

And revelers in a Berlin darkroom said “I do.”

@mlt.bsn

A dream came true ? #proposal #berlin #club #love #darkroom

? Take My Breath Away (Love Theme from “Top Gun”) – Berlin

J.Lo surprised a drag queen.

@queerty

Jennifer Lopez-impersonating drag queen screams with joy when she finally meets the real J.Lo. ? LGBTQ Nation’s @jakegthompson breaks down the iconic encounter. #jlo #jenniferlopez #dragqueen #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

