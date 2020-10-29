And now, here’s former ‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron in a bathtub

View this post on Instagram
Model and former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron made a splash this week–so to speak–by posting a nude picture of himself in the bathtub.
“Guys I think this quarantine is starting to crack me but who cares, nudes are in anyways,” Cameron captioned in his Instagram post.
Cameron also isn’t one to show any modesty when it comes to his selfies. Earlier this year, he also posted a nude shot of himself with just a pie covering his genitals.
Florida native Tyler Cameron became the breakout star of The Bachelorette Season 15 for his feminist attitudes and defense of Bachelorette Hannah Brown against sexism. He continues to maintain a large social media presence…for the obvious reasons.
4 Comments
Josh447
He sure likes hangin with the guys. He’s not naked behind that pie, he has speedos on which he probably dropped for hot black guy when the camera went down. Very cute.
Mister P
I wouldn’t kick him out of my bathtub.
Catholicslutbox
Is he even an “ally” or another one of those white guys that Queerty loves to promote and then drag when something anti-gay pops up?
nunya
Meh