And now, here’s former ‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron in a bathtub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on Oct 28, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

Model and former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron made a splash this week–so to speak–by posting a nude picture of himself in the bathtub.

“Guys I think this quarantine is starting to crack me but who cares, nudes are in anyways,” Cameron captioned in his Instagram post.

Related: WATCH: Alyssa Edwards and Alaska judge a Speedo pageant on ‘The Bachelorette’

Cameron also isn’t one to show any modesty when it comes to his selfies. Earlier this year, he also posted a nude shot of himself with just a pie covering his genitals.

Florida native Tyler Cameron became the breakout star of The Bachelorette Season 15 for his feminist attitudes and defense of Bachelorette Hannah Brown against sexism. He continues to maintain a large social media presence…for the obvious reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on Sep 8, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT