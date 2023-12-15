Who doesn’t like to be served meat in the dark room?

Each year, the Eagle in New York City throws an annual holiday party with a full spread, right in the middle of the dance floor.

One diner took a picture, which was shared on social media:

One of the most beautiful aspects of the LGBTQ+ community is the advent of the chosen family. Faced with persecution, gays choose one another, and celebrate holidays and life events in kind.

But that doesn’t mean you have to eat Christmas dinner at the same venue in which you also eat, well… you know.

That seems like a recipe for cross-contamination!

An iconic gay establishment, there were once almost 50 Eagle bars worldwide. They are in nearly every gay mecca: Los Angeles, London, San Francisco.

New York City’s Eagle was transformed into a leather bar in 1970, one year following the Stonewall Riots. While it was a beloved water pole and place for debauchery, it was also an institution. The bar held benefits for gay organizations and other charities, catering to the community’s most marginalized.

It was open seven days per week, so patrons always had a place to go.

As the leather community blossomed — thank you Tom of Finald — the Eagle only became more popular. But like many gay institutions, it struggled during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The original owner closed the joint in 2000, citing widespread gentrification.

But just one year later, it reopened in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, and the throngs of revelers returned. The Eagle remains one of the most popular gay destinations in NYC, throwing special themed events throughout the year.

But does Friendsgiving qualify? For some, apparently it all depends on the paella.

No more holiday paella at the Eagle?



Unbound by tradition, gays are free to create their own holiday experiences. Eating at the leather bar is certainly unique!

Hopefully everybody’s harnesses still fit following the big meal.

